Snow Patrol And The Saturday Songwriters Release The Fireside Sessions EP

www.youtube.com/user/snowpatrol New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Snow Patrol today release a brand-new EP. Written and recorded during lockdown, The Fireside Sessions is made up of five songs written with the band's fans during a series of streams on Instagram Live dubbed 'Saturday Songwriters'. In a nod to this collaboration, The Fireside Sessions will be released under the banner of Snow Patrol And The Saturday Songwriters. The EP was produced by Iain Archer. It is released digitally in Canada and includes the single "Reaching Out To You."The band are partnering with the Trussell Trust Charity for the EP and all proceeds from the project will go to the anti-poverty charity. Speaking about how The Fireside Sessions came about, frontman Gary Lightbody says, "During lockdown I wrote a song each Saturday on Instagram Live. People from all over the world participated and each week there was 4 or 5 thousand people involved over the course of the hour: The Saturday Songwriters. They would suggest chords and lyrics and I would put them all together and add in a few of my own where appropriate but my unwritten rule was that there would be lyrics from a Saturday Songwriter in each line of the song. We did it for 11 weeks and wrote 12 songs together. It was a lot of fun."Completing the EP's tracklisting alongside Reaching Out To You are On The Edge Of All This, The Curve Of Earth, Dance With Me and Light Years. The Fireside Sessions follow's last year's Reworked album, which saw the quintet offer up alternate versions of iconic tracks alongside some deep cuts. Reworked reached Number 3 in the UK charts and today was certified Silver by the Official Charts.Fireside Sessions EP - Tracklist:1. Reaching Out To You2. On The Edge Of All This3. The Curve Of Earth4. Dance With Me5. Light Yearsbit.ly/34lQEYkwww.instagram.com/snowpatrolwww.youtube.com/user/snowpatrol



