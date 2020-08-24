Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 24/08/2020

Jeff Parker, Jamire Williams Perform For "With Love From LA"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer/multi-instrumentalist Jeff Parker and drummer Jamire Williams performed the inaugural concert of With Love From LA, a new monthly online series for which they recently participated in a conversation, on Wednesday. The series spotlights "some of our favorite independent LA creatives" and is funded via the City of Glendale Library, Arts and Culture Department.

Jeff Parker's new album, Suite for Max Brown—named for and dedicated to his mother—was released on International Anthem / Nonesuch Records in January. "The veteran guitarist has created an effortlessly detailed album, full of tradition and experimentation that spans generations," says Pitchfork. "It lives at the vanguard of new jazz music."






Most read news of the week
Chicago Pop Punk Band Wilmette Debuting Another New Track/Video ("Alchemy") Off Upcoming Self-Titled EP
Tears For Fears The Seeds Of Love: 4CD/ Blu Ray Super Deluxe Edition, Remastered Deluxe 2CD, Remastered LP, D2C Picture Disc LP
Evilyn (Thoren, Fawn Limbs, Ex-Psyopus, etc.) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming EP "Inside Shells"
Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna Remix Album "Club Future Nostalgia" Out August 28, 2020
Ellie Goulding Releases Video For "Love I'm Given"
Delmark Records To Release Johnny Iguana's Chicago Spectacular August 21st
The Lumineers Thank Fans For Helping Achieve Emissions Goals
Amine Releases New Song "Hello" Featuring Luke Steele
Nashville's Ben De La Cour To Release Limited Edition 7", Benefiting Nashville's The FreeStore




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1743879 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018389225006104 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how