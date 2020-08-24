Jeff Parker, Jamire Williams Perform For "With Love From LA"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer/multi-instrumentalist Jeff Parker and drummer Jamire Williams performed the inaugural concert of With Love From LA, a new monthly online series for which they recently participated in a conversation, on Wednesday. The series spotlights "some of our favorite independent LA creatives" and is funded via the City of Glendale Library, Arts and Culture Department.



Jeff Parker's new album, Suite for Max Brown—named for and dedicated to his mother—was released on International Anthem / Nonesuch Records in January. "The veteran guitarist has created an effortlessly detailed album, full of tradition and experimentation that spans generations," says Pitchfork. "It lives at the vanguard of new jazz music."



