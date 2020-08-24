Breakout Artist Ryland James Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Self-Titled EP & New Single "Water"





Of the track "Water," Ryland says: "This song is one of my favourites to perform live and one that a lot of my fans have been patiently waiting for. I wrote it on my first trip to LA and got to create the video close to home so it has a lot of exciting and sentimental value attached to it."



The new EP is made up of 7-tracks that are filled with the artist's signature voice exuding a bold balance of passion, panache, and power, coursing through a fusion of gospel roots, gritty soul, and anthemic pop straight from the heart.

"I love to stand at the front of the stage and just sing," Ryland shares. "There are no bells or whistles about it. It's simple in that respect; I love being a singer. I want to continue to develop my voice as it really defines my artistry at the core."



This release is a milestone moment for the 21-year-old artist from Deseronto, Ontario, following a year of immense growth and success. Ryland capped his momentous 2019 by completing a North American tour with fellow Canadian Alessia Cara. After returning from the road where he played to crowds of over 20,000 fans, Ryland released his first hit single "



The self-titled EP follows Ryland's recent releases including, "Better Off," "Shoulder To Cry On," and the Platinum certified smash hit "In My Head." Look out for more from Ryland New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising star and platinum selling artist Ryland James released his debut self-titled EP today via 21 Entertainment/Republic Records/Universal Music. Ryland also revealed the music video for his new single "Water," which is sure to make you want to hold onto summer all year long.Of the track "Water," Ryland says: "This song is one of my favourites to perform live and one that a lot of my fans have been patiently waiting for. I wrote it on my first trip to LA and got to create the video close to home so it has a lot of exciting and sentimental value attached to it."The new EP is made up of 7-tracks that are filled with the artist's signature voice exuding a bold balance of passion, panache, and power, coursing through a fusion of gospel roots, gritty soul, and anthemic pop straight from the heart."I love to stand at the front of the stage and just sing," Ryland shares. "There are no bells or whistles about it. It's simple in that respect; I love being a singer. I want to continue to develop my voice as it really defines my artistry at the core."This release is a milestone moment for the 21-year-old artist from Deseronto, Ontario, following a year of immense growth and success. Ryland capped his momentous 2019 by completing a North American tour with fellow Canadian Alessia Cara. After returning from the road where he played to crowds of over 20,000 fans, Ryland released his first hit single " In My Head " which achieved incredible successes like GOLD certification in Canada in less than 6 months and is now certified Platinum, an impressive feat for a newcomer.The self-titled EP follows Ryland's recent releases including, "Better Off," "Shoulder To Cry On," and the Platinum certified smash hit "In My Head." Look out for more from Ryland James in the coming months.



