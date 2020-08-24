Helene Grimaud Announces Her Latest Album The Messenger With Works By Mozart And Silvestrov, Out October 2





The recording sessions took place at the start of this year at an historic Mozart site in Salzburg, the Great Hall of the University, where Grimaud was joined by the Camerata Salzburg. The album includes three works by Mozart: the unfinished



Valentin Silvestrov's The Messenger - 1996 offers both a response to and an echo of Mozart's music - this idea of acknowledging and paying tribute to what has gone before is central to his art as a composer. As musicologist Dorothea Redepenning has noted, the Ukrainian's music takes the stylistic materials of earlier periods and places them in a fresh context, renewing them through twentieth-century compositional procedures.



Written in memory of his late wife, Larissa Bondarenko, Silvestrov's score establishes a connection between the world that once existed and the present day. Grimaud has chosen to record both a solo and an orchestral version of this profoundly melancholy piece of writing, in which Mozartean motifs abound, and her lingering interpretations seem to capture the spirit of the composer's grief-filled memories. She performs the other Silvestrov work included here - Two Dialogues with Postscript (2001-02), whose music has echoes of both Schubert and Wagner - with a kind of restrained intensity.



