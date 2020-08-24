Out Now: Bruno Martini X Iza X Timbaland "Bend The Knee" (Universal Music Group)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The song's expertly crafted studio production yields a result that's hypnotic, alluring and intoxicating. 'Bend The Knee' is an addictive mid-tempo song that's creamy and silky smooth, a must-have for the latest playlists.
Lustrous. Buttery. Captivating. The music of global electronic dance music DJ and producer, Bruno Martini, spans a wide range of styles and his latest effort is the first single from his forthcoming album. Bruno Martini, Iza & Timbaland's "Bend The Knee" (Universal Music) is out now.
Incredibly smooth and embraced by lovers of electronic dance music (EDM), R&B and pop, Bruno Martini's "Bend The Knee" with Iza and Timbaland
is the lead single off Martini's forthcoming full-length studio album, Original (Universal Music). The sound of now, "Bend The Knee" is positively primed for FM radio, a pop hit in-the-making, an exquisite song capturing that summer-into-autumn vibe. The song's expertly crafted studio production yields a result that's hypnotic, alluring and intoxicating. "Bend The Knee" is an addictive mid-tempo song that's creamy and silky smooth, a must-have for the latest playlists.
Hailing from Brazil, Bruno Martini is a certified Platinum pop and electronic dance music (EDM) DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist. Martini is a member of the rarefied club of artists who have achieved the milestones of 1B Spotify plays, 5.5M monthly Spotify listeners and more than 500M YouTube views. Martini's track, "Savages," was a collaboration with global DJ/producers, Sunnery James
& Ryan Marciano, a hit during the summer of 2019. As a seasoned producer firmly with his hand on the pulse of today's youth, Martini has a become a go-to remixer for other multi-Platinum DJ/producers, as evidenced by official remixes including Zedd's "The Middle." With several international chart-topping hits to his name, Bruno Martini continues to cement his position as one of the most innovative talents in today's global pop and electronic music scenes. His debut record, "Hear Me Now
" with Alok will soon hit 500M streams, shattering every previous record set by a Brazilian artist. His later singles, "Never Let Me Go," "Living On The Outside," "Sun Goes Down
" and "Road" have all rapidly clocked millions-of-streams worldwide and they have achieved Gold and Platinum status.
As a live DJ, Martini has performed on the mainstages of every major music festival throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands, Chile, Norway, Malta, Belgium, Paraguay and throughout his home country of Brazil. His infectious onstage charisma is representative of his enthusiastic real-life persona. Martini recently took time-off from his hectic tour schedule to hunker down in the recording studio with Timbaland
to collaborate on a series of tracks for his debut international full-length artist album, Original (Universal Music), for release in 2020. The first single from Original is "Bend The Knee" with Iza and Timbaland. Said Bruno Martino of the song, "Things fell into place with Timbaland
and Iza. Working with Timbaland
is a dream that came true and this is actually our third collaboration. I love Iza's work and everything she represents in Brazil."
Affectionately known as the "Brazilian Beyoncé," Iza (real name, Isabela Cristina Correia de Lima) is a female singer/songwriter and dancer who earned fame for her internet covers of pop songs by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sam Smith
and others. Iza's debut artist album, Dona de Mim (Warner Music
Brazil) was released in 2016 and it was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album." "Bend The Knee" is amongst Iza's first collaborations with Brazilian EDM DJ and producer, Bruno Martini.
Timbaland
(real name, Timothy Zedd Mosley) is a multi-Platinum musician, rapper, DJ, record producer and executive whose works have touched every niche of today's pop culture. Long known as a hit-making music producer particularly skilled in the genres of hip-hop and R&B, some of Timbaland's countless hits include: "Cry Me A River," "Sexy Back
" and "LoveStoned" with Justin Timberlake; "Promiscuous Girl" with Nelly
Furtado; "Get Ur Freak On
" with Missy Elliott, "Big Pimpin" with Jay-Z
and many others. Timbaland
is frequently sought by top hit-makers for their own albums, and his production credits include work on the albums: Ginuwine…The Bachelor for Ginuwine; One In A Million for Aaliyah; Supa Dupa Fly for Missy Elliot; Loose for Nelly
Furtado; The Diary of Alicia Keys
for Alicia Keys; Hard Candy for Madonna; Empire-Season 1 for FOX-TV, and many others. Timbaland
has the golden touch sonically and he is a go-to music producer for artists including Jay-Z, Nas, Ludacris, Bubba Sparxxx, Madonna, Rihanna, OneRepublic, Brandy, Drake, Rick Ross
and many others. As a songwriter, Timbaland
has penned more than 100 U.S. hits and almost 90 in the UK.
Timbaland
has earned numerous music awards in the U.S. and throughout Europe. Amongst his most outstanding awards are GRAMMY® wins for: "Sexy Back
" and "LoveStoned" for "Best Dance Recording" with Justin Timberlake
in 2008; "Pusher Love Girl" for "Best R&B Song" with Justin Timberlake
in 2014; and "Drunk In Love
" for "Best R&B Song" with Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z
in 2015. Timbaland's GRAMMY® nominations include Beyoncé for "Album of the Year" with Beyoncé Knowles in 2015, and several others. To date, Timbaland
has received four GRAMMY® Awards and 21 GRAMMY® nominations. As a businessman Timbaland
is also co-founder of the massively successful platform Verzuz with Swizz Beatz
and he is launching a new music tech platform called Beatclub with co-founder and music executive, Gary Marella.
https://www.facebook.com/brunomartiniofficial
https://www.instagram.com/brunomartinimusic/
https://twitter.com/brunomartini
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCftm0MlbYmqhK00o8NZEkDw
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5veVxxPm1vzgi6pO2iVA8L
https://brunomartini.com/