News
RnB 24/08/2020

Out Today: Malik's Groundbreaking Debut Spectrum (Demo)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "high concept new project" - Complex
"epic, electronic-led soundscapes that exude a futuristic, cosmic atmosphere" - Colors
"explores emotion through color"' - Austin Chronicle
Today, Malik has assembled the colors of the spectrum - and he has turned them into his own personal sonic playground to give us some of 2020's best indie hip-hop and R&B.

Spectrum (Demo), the debut full-length project by the GRAMMY-winning Austin, TX producer (Ariana Grande, JID, Earthgang) and artist, is officially out today through ARTium Recordings, the label run by Malik's mentor, the legendary No. I.D.

The record is an exploration of a lifetime, through the colors that we see everyday: "Red" (healthy anger), Orange (The hopeful morning after), "Green" (hectic with something to prove), "Blue" (quiet and meditative), "Indigo" (Blade Runner swagger), and more. As we all have different shades, Spectrum (Demo) celebrates all the different, sometimes contradictory colors that reflect our lives, and making it all sound like, in Malik's own words, a musical take on Pixar's Inside Out if it were as heavily influenced by Outkast, Graduation-era Kanye West, Days Before Rodeo-era Travis Scott, Acid Rap Chance the Rapper, and Nostalgia, Ultra Frank Ocean.

LISTEN TO SPECTRUM (DEMO): https://malik.ffm.to/spectrum
Check out Malik's new interview with Let The Record Show, in which he breaks down the specific songs that have influenced him over the years, including songs by Queen, The Beach Boys, Bon Iver, Julie Andrews, Kanye West, Elton John, and Steely Dan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VS2vwJqxMKA&feature=youtu.be

Though Spectrum (Demo) is finally out, Malik is not done yet this year; stay tuned for new music soon.

SPECTRUM (Demo) tracklist:
1. Black
2. Red
3. Orange
4. Yellow
5. Green
6. Blue
7. Indigo
8. Violet
9. White

About ARTium:
ARTium Recordings is an American independent record label founded by No. I.D., the acclaimed producer and former Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group, and Izabelle Pourreza Wilson. Artists a part of the ARTium family include Common, Jhene Aiko, Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, and Cocaine 80s.

MALIK on the web:
https://www.malikonthe.net/
https://www.instagram.com/malikonthenet/
https://twitter.com/malikonthenet
https://www.facebook.com/malikonthenet
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNGT-uWP0FtHoiXiTQRGEjw






