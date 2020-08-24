Out Today: Malik's Groundbreaking Debut Spectrum (Demo)



"epic, electronic-led soundscapes that exude a futuristic, cosmic atmosphere" - Colors

"explores emotion through color"' - Austin Chronicle

Today, Malik has assembled the colors of the spectrum - and he has turned them into his own personal sonic playground to give us some of 2020's best indie hip-hop and R&B.



Spectrum (Demo), the debut full-length project by the GRAMMY-winning Austin, TX producer (Ariana Grande, JID, Earthgang) and artist, is officially out today through ARTium Recordings, the label run by Malik's mentor, the legendary No. I.D.



The record is an exploration of a lifetime, through the colors that we see everyday: "Red" (healthy anger),



LISTEN TO SPECTRUM (DEMO): https://malik.ffm.to/spectrum

Check out Malik's new interview with Let The Record Show, in which he breaks down the specific songs that have influenced him over the years, including songs by Queen, The Beach Boys, Bon Iver,



Though Spectrum (Demo) is finally out, Malik is not done yet this year; stay tuned for new music soon.



SPECTRUM (Demo) tracklist:

1. Black

2. Red

3. Orange

4. Yellow

5. Green

6. Blue

7. Indigo

8. Violet

9. White



About ARTium:

ARTium Recordings is an American independent record label founded by No. I.D., the acclaimed producer and former Executive Vice President of Universal



MALIK on the web:

https://www.malikonthe.net/

https://www.instagram.com/malikonthenet/

https://twitter.com/malikonthenet

https://www.facebook.com/malikonthenet

