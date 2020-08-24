Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon To Benefit Music Health Alliance Features More Than 40 Artist Performances Over 4 Days

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
This week kicks off the epic 4-day Country Sway Summer Sway Streamathon, featuring over 40 different artist performances from Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30! The online concert event, featuring Chris Bandi, Kristian Bush, Brett
Kissel, Jeremy McComb, Josh Mirenda, Jamie O'Neal, Matt Stell, Temecula Road and more, will benefit Music
Health Alliance as the non-profit continues to provide immediate critical assistance to members of the U.S. music community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I love being a part of live streams because when a lot of people are stuck at home it breaks up the boredom to have live music to watch and it's fun to see where the artists are streaming from," shared O'Neal. "Of course being a part of Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon and working with Jessica
is fantastic because we go way back together! Tatum and the team at Music
Health Alliance help those in the industry who are in need and right now that's more important than ever because so many in the music industry have had their livelihood taken away."
Watch the livestream at CountrySway.com
Donate to Music
Health Alliance at MusicHealthAlliance.com
Country Sway Summer Sway Streamathon Schedule (all times central)
Thursday, August 27, 2020
12:00 PM Casi Joy
1:00 PM Southern Halo
2:00 PM Paige King Johnson
3:00 PM JD Shelburne
4:00 PM Levi Riggs
5:00 PM Jessica
Lynn
6:00 PM Jamie O'Neal
7:00 PM Brett
Kissel
8:00 PM Brian Callihan
9:00 PM David
Adam Byrnes
10:00 PM October Rose
Friday, August 28, 2020
12:00 PM Lauren
Davidson
1:00 PM Matt Stell
2:00 PM Chris Bandi
3:00 PM Simon
Casey
4:00 PM Troy Cartwright
5:00 PM Kristian Bush
6:00 PM Shane Owens
7:00 PM Josh Mirenda
8:00 PM Brandon
Alan
9:00 PM Meg & Tyler
10:00 PM Daves Highway
Saturday, August 29, 2020
12:00 PM Diamond Dixie
1:00 PM Kayleigh Mathews and Chris Linton
2:00 PM Morgan
Myles
3:00 PM Backroad Static
4:00 PM Tobi Lee
5:00 PM Jeremy McComb
6:00 PM Tim Atwood
7:00 PM Jess Meuse
8:00 PM Vonn Kiss
9:00 PM Reyna Roberts
10:00 PM Chapel Hart
Sunday, August 30, 2020
12:00 PM Billy Shaw Jr
1:00 PM Wild Fire
2:00 PM Essex County
3:00 PM Hayden Haddock
4:00 PM JessLee
5:00 PM Royal South
6:00 P Temecula Road
7:00 PM Celeste
Kellogg
8:00 PM Cadie Calhoun
More About Music
Health Alliance:
In response to the pandemic, Music
Health Alliance's COVID-19 Relief Plan was created to provide direct support for the immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during this public health crisis through relief grants, simplified solutions and a comprehensive database of resources. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue Music
Health Alliance's (MHA) advocacy and free services. Based in Nashville, MHA has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 11,000 music industry members and saved the music community more than $50,000,000 nationwide by providing advocacy and access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care and many other necessary services. For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit's services from birth to end of life. More info at www.musichealthalliance.com