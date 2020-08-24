Dangerous Hippies (Members Of Hinder) Release Infectious Alt-Pop Track "Contagious Dangerous"





https://ffm.to/contagiousdangerous New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Even if you don't know Dangerous Hippies, you probably know Dangerous Hippies! Cody Hanson and Marshal Dutton are 2/5th of the multi-platinum group Hinder. The duo have written and produced dozens of pop, alt, country and indie projects throughout the last decade- these musical explorations led them to create Dangerous Hippies in 2011. With a project that frees them from the confines of the active rock world, Hanson and Dutton have spent the last several years writing and perfecting new material under the DH moniker. 2020 (and its lack of touring) sees the duo releasing their most consistent and exciting tracks to date!"Contagious Dangerous" is the latest radio-friendly offering from the duo and highlights their ability to produce infectious mainstream pop that still references their alternative roots. A lush mix of electronic elements and a catchy melody (which showcases lead singer Marshal Dutton's high flying vocals) evoke the best parts of radio staples like The Chainsmokers and Imagine Dragons while gritty industrial drum textures and a Linkin Park style accompanying vocal by Hanson lend a harder edge to the track."This song seems like a nice fit in the natural progression of Dangerous Hippies." says Hanson. "We're slowly adding new elements to the songs with each release. That's what is really fun about this project. Who knows where the next year might take us musically, but I can promise that it'll be fun and interesting."Along with a busy release schedule, Dangerous Hippies have become stalwarts in the new world of livestream concerts. They have performed special sets for SPIN Magazine, Road Nation and Live in The Vineyard to name a few; with a consistent presence on terrestrial and satellite radio. Expect more performances, singles and surprises from the duo throughout 2020!Connect with Dangerous Hippieshttps://ffm.to/contagiousdangerous



