Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/08/2020

Dangerous Hippies (Members Of Hinder) Release Infectious Alt-Pop Track "Contagious Dangerous"

Dangerous Hippies (Members Of Hinder) Release Infectious Alt-Pop Track "Contagious Dangerous"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Even if you don't know Dangerous Hippies, you probably know Dangerous Hippies! Cody Hanson and Marshal Dutton are 2/5th of the multi-platinum group Hinder. The duo have written and produced dozens of pop, alt, country and indie projects throughout the last decade- these musical explorations led them to create Dangerous Hippies in 2011. With a project that frees them from the confines of the active rock world, Hanson and Dutton have spent the last several years writing and perfecting new material under the DH moniker. 2020 (and its lack of touring) sees the duo releasing their most consistent and exciting tracks to date!

"Contagious Dangerous" is the latest radio-friendly offering from the duo and highlights their ability to produce infectious mainstream pop that still references their alternative roots. A lush mix of electronic elements and a catchy melody (which showcases lead singer Marshal Dutton's high flying vocals) evoke the best parts of radio staples like The Chainsmokers and Imagine Dragons while gritty industrial drum textures and a Linkin Park style accompanying vocal by Hanson lend a harder edge to the track.

"This song seems like a nice fit in the natural progression of Dangerous Hippies." says Hanson. "We're slowly adding new elements to the songs with each release. That's what is really fun about this project. Who knows where the next year might take us musically, but I can promise that it'll be fun and interesting."

Along with a busy release schedule, Dangerous Hippies have become stalwarts in the new world of livestream concerts. They have performed special sets for SPIN Magazine, Road Nation and Live in The Vineyard to name a few; with a consistent presence on terrestrial and satellite radio. Expect more performances, singles and surprises from the duo throughout 2020!

Connect with Dangerous Hippies
https://ffm.to/contagiousdangerous






Most read news of the week
Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna Remix Album "Club Future Nostalgia" Out August 28, 2020
Ellie Goulding Releases Video For "Love I'm Given"
The Lumineers Thank Fans For Helping Achieve Emissions Goals
Amine Releases New Song "Hello" Featuring Luke Steele
General Tire Live! @ Home Featuring Brett Eldredge With Host Bobby Bones
Ariana Grande Launches Her New Fragrance R.E.M.
Veritas - Threads Of Fate
Alexandra Kay Tops iTunes Charts With "I Kinda Don't"
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Clockmaster"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0196860 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001384973526001 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how