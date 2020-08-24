Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late





True New York, NY (Top40 Charts) True State Entertainment is the newest record label on the scene, with their first signed band Three Cheers Too Late, releasing upcoming EP Ernestine through True State Entertainment in October. After years as a successful strategic artist management company, New Jersey-based True State Management has officially expanded into record label True State Entertainment, distributing via Symphonic Distribution.Their first signing is an emotive pop-punk band, Three Cheers Too Late, working with their latest single "This Might Be It". Picked up by Spotify's "New Punk Tracks" and Alternative Press' "Discover Weekly", the heartfelt track explores the vocalist's experience losing a close family member and learning to live in the present.True State Entertainment is determined to re-frame the role record labels can play in an artist's career. Dedicated to transparency and keeping artists informed while teaching them how to navigate the music industry in an effective and efficient way, they focus on short term deals for individual releases. This allows artists more freedom when it comes to their future and allows True State Entertainment to take on a wide variety of artists with their own musical inspirations taking hold of the backing passion.True State Entertainment was created in 2018 by Derek Garabedian and Andy Amato, to pass on what the two learned while being in bands for most of their lives. Both with tour experience and multiple record label knowledge, they learned how to navigate through music business through its ups and downs. Derek and Andy met for the first time when our bands toured together in 2010 and have been great friends ever since. Andy currently plays in the band Glass Lungs out of Brooklyn.



