K-Pop Group, Cravity, Release 2nd Album & Music Video

Inspiration behind the name, CRAVITY, came to fruition through the combination of "Creativity" and "Gravity," New York, NY (Top40 Charts) K-Pop Rookie boy band, CRAVITY, continue breaking into the music scene with their 2nd album CRAVITY SEASON2. [HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO]. Consisting of 9 members [Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin]; CRAVITY has garnered the title "Super Rookie" over in Korea, due to the success of their debut album, which also hit No. 1 on U.S. @iTunes Top K-Pop Albums chart, making them the first #Kpop rookie group to debut in 2020 to earn this achievement.Consisting of seven songs ["Flame," "Believer," "Ohh Ahh," "Realize," "열기구," "Sunrise," and "호흡(Breathing)"] this album explores all different genres of music, from Pop, R&B, Ballads, Funk, and more. Rappers Serim and Allen both participated in the songwriting for both " Believer " and "Realize." Within this new album, the nine members are awed at the new experiences they go through and the processes within that came with their debut back in April. Their burning passion urges them to push forward, but a slight feeling of anxiety coexists and seems to hold them back. Regardless, they seem to even be enjoying these anxieties, and look forward to discovering more of the unknown world that they haven't ventured into as of yet. Through [HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO], CRAVITY plans to share their feelings as they mature with their audience. This summer, CRAVITY sings with passion that resembles a burning flame.CRAVITY, who expressed their desire to break the rules that the society set for them in their debut album, strives to embrace the freedom and go further to test their own limits. Allen tells iHeart Radio; "" Flame " is a song about our burning passion and desire to test our limits, so that we may push further and realize our dreams. We hope our fans LUVITY are able to see a more mature side to us through this album"CRAVITY's debut album SEASON1. [HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE] caused a wave of intrigue and excitement here in the states, with mentions in PAPER Magazine, Access, iHeart, J-14, MTV News, Earmilk, Teen Vogue, and Rolling Stone who referred to their title track as "An anthemic track from the K-pop rookies that combines 808-style riffs with the melodic sensibilities of early-2000s boybands (extended dance break included)." In addition to that, CRAVITY made a splash on social media, debuting at No. 12 on Billboard's Social 50 chart for the week dated April 25.MORE INFO:Inspiration behind the name, CRAVITY, came to fruition through the combination of "Creativity" and "Gravity," Starship Entertainment's new boy band for the first time in five years since Monsta X. Consisting of nine members, [Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin], CRAVITY, which is also an acronym for "Center of Gravity," is meant to attract/gravitate listeners into their unique universe, by pulling them in with their creativity, charm, and pure talent. As humans, we all have our own "first experiences"; whether that be in school, society, or in a relationship. When encountering new relationships, we sometimes prepare ourselves by running from the starting line at full speed, hearts racing, butterflies in our stomach, but at the same time we are afraid. We are hopeful, but we also experience despair.



