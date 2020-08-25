Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 25/08/2020

Patty Smyth Celebrates Life, Love & Longevity On New Single "Build A Fire"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On October 9th, Patty Smyth will release her first album of original music in 28 years, It's About Time (BMG). Today, she shares the brand new single "Build a Fire," an impassioned, propulsive display of her enduring ability to craft indelible anthems. Inspired by the quarter-century she and her husband John McEnroe have spent together, raising six kids along the way, "Build a Fire" shows the Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated Smyth channeling their smoldering connection into a hard-rocking, bulletproof hook that celebrates life, love and longevity.

"John and I have been together almost 25 years," Smyth says. "I'm surprised we still have this chemistry going. We still have this strong bond to each other, but that's what 'Build a Fire' is about. The deeper you go with somebody the deeper your fire can get."
Listen to "Build a Fire" here: https://pattysmyth.lnk.to/BuildAFire

Like the rest of It's About Time, "Build a Fire" was recorded in Nashville's Blackbird Studios and produced by Grammy-winner Dann Huff (Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson). Throughout its six new, original songs - plus covers of Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe" and Tom Waits' "Downtown Train" - the album finds Patty Smyth taking stock of the lessons she's learned over her past three decades of touring, writing, acting and embracing new stages of life as a wife, mother and community member. Drawn from her own experiences and the observations of others, It's About Time is rooted in the growth, change, challenges and shifting insecurities of relationships.
Watch the music video for lead single "Drive": https://youtu.be/YfmNsesuw0w

After fronting the Platinum-selling band Scandal, topping the charts as a solo artist, and building an invincible catalog of hits like "The Warrior," "Goodbye To You," "Love's Got a Line on You," "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough" and the Academy Award-nominated "Look What Love Has Done," Patty Smyth returns to rock n roll once again ready to kick some ass.

Pre-order It's About Time, and read more in Smyth's recent interviews with Stereogumand SPIN, discussing the writing and recording process, dealing with sexism in the industry and turning down the offer to join Van Halen.

It's About Time Track List
Drive
Build a Fire
Losing Things
No One Gets What They Want
Only One
I'm Gonna Get There
Downtown Train
Ode to Billie Joe






