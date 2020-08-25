Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 25/08/2020

HBO Shares First Look At "David Byrne's American Utopia"; Film To Debut October 17

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) David Byrne's American Utopia will debut October 17 at 8pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The special event, directed by Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne's critically-acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences. The filmed version was recorded during its late 2019 to early 2020 run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre in New York City. You can watch a first look from it here:

David Byrne is joined by an ensemble of eleven musicians, singers, and dancers from around the globe, inviting audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount. They perform songs from Byrne's 2018 album American Utopia and from Talking Heads. The original album and the Broadway cast recording are available on Nonesuch Records.

The HBO Special Event in partnership with Participant, River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment is produced by David Byrne's Todomundo and Lee's Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies and executive produced by RadicalMedia.






Most read news of the week
Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna Remix Album "Club Future Nostalgia" Out August 28, 2020
Alexandra Kay Tops iTunes Charts With "I Kinda Don't"
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Clockmaster"
NEEDTOBREATHE Releases Official Music Video For 'Who Am I'
Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around The World Announced For Release On October 2, 2020
Cosmic Punks WACO Share Western Inspired Music Video For 'Learn To Live Again'
Justin Trawick & The Common Good Release New Single 'Back Of The Line'
Watch Dyamond Doll's 'Automatic' Music Video
Out Today: Malik's Groundbreaking Debut Spectrum (demo)




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0211740 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016958713531494 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how