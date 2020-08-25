Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 25/08/2020

Watch Beyonce's New Music Video For 'Brown Skin Girl'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Beyonce has released a new visual for her song "Brown Skin Girl," from "Black is King."
The video features appearances by Kelly Rowland, Blue Ivy Carter, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, and more.

A celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience, "Black Is King" includes full-length videos for the songs "Already," "Brown Skin Girl," "Mood 4 Eva" and "My Power."
Filmed in various locations, the film's cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film's rich tableau and vibrant choreography.






