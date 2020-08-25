Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 25/08/2020

Watch Tame Impala's Tiny Desk At Home Performance

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of the Tame Impala's Four Tet remix of "Is It True," fans can today get an inside look at Kevin Parker's home studio via a performance he has recorded for NPR's acclaimed Tiny Desk series. NPR's Bobby Carter notes, "With beats, effects and synths pumping through a DJ mixer sitting on a school desk in his home studio in Australia, we present Tame Impala like you've never heard it before. As much as I love Tame Impala's music, I'm probably more intrigued by the creative process that brings the songs to life. The studio version of the band is pretty simple on paper: All songs are written, produced and performed by Kevin Parker. For the live version, Parker is still front and center but surrounded by a host of musicians who interpret his recorded work almost to a tee.

So it came as a shock to me when the Australian maestro explained what he wanted to do for his Tiny Desk (home) concert or his "Tame Impala Soundsystem" as he puts it. "I'll get Jay (Watson) and Dom (Simper) and we'll do this kind of electronic jam with heaps of equipment around us and we'll recreate the songs with samplers and sequencers," Parker says. "I've wanted to do something like this for a while and thought Tiny Desk would be the opportunity to do it."

The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker's fourth album as Tame Impala was released in February to wide-spread acclaim. The Slow Rush's lead single, "Lost In Yesterday" currently sits Top 3 at Alternative Radio and hit #1 at AAA this summer. Earlier this month, he also released his remix of 070 Shake's "Guilty Conscience." Parker also recently collaborated with Mike Skinner on The Streets track, "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better." Together with Oneohtrix Point Never, he contributed to The Weeknd's latest album, After Hours, also released earlier this year.






