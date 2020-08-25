Felix Jaehn Releases New Anthem 'No Therapy'





'No Therapy' was born out of a songwriting camp with both Nea and Bryn at Felix's home in Germany, shortly following the release of Jaehn's now internationally renowned remix of 'Some Say'. Buzzing off of the success of the remix, the trio brought similar energy to the 'No Therapy', kicking off the track with a hard-hitting beat and profoundly rich vocals. A dark, brooding club leaning vibe is perfectly paired with harmonious and uplifting lyrics courtesy of Swedish Singer-Songwriter Nea, and British artist Bryn Christopher. Subtle, driving deep house elements can be heard sprinkled throughout the nearly three-minute production, elevating the overall energy of the tune tenfold.



'I Loved writing 'No Therapy' with Nea and Bryn. We had the best time ever in the studio! When I came back from my break in February I felt newborn and wanted to write happy songs again. I've been going through therapy and spent a lot of time self-reflecting the past couple of years. In the end, I found that sometimes all it takes is a good moment with friends and loved ones to ease your mind and focus on the good that is constantly in and around us.' - Felix Jaehn



'No Therapy' follows the news of Jaehn's groundbreaking 2015 hit 'Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)' featuring English singer/songwriter



A radio-friendly dance tune with a crucial message about inclusivity and love, 'No Therapy', the latest from Felix Jaehn, is set to be a certified summer anthem. Out now via Universal Music, fans can listen to the track across all streaming platforms. Fans are also encouraged to vote for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Felix Jaehn returns with 'No Therapy', another riveting original production from the German DJ/producer, featuring the vocal talent of Nea and Bryn Christopher. The latest offering from the dynamic musician follows his worldwide hit remix of Nea's 'Some Say', which also features a co-write from Bryn, and currently graces Spotify's coveted 'Today's Top Hits' and 'Global Top 100'.'No Therapy' was born out of a songwriting camp with both Nea and Bryn at Felix's home in Germany, shortly following the release of Jaehn's now internationally renowned remix of 'Some Say'. Buzzing off of the success of the remix, the trio brought similar energy to the 'No Therapy', kicking off the track with a hard-hitting beat and profoundly rich vocals. A dark, brooding club leaning vibe is perfectly paired with harmonious and uplifting lyrics courtesy of Swedish Singer-Songwriter Nea, and British artist Bryn Christopher. Subtle, driving deep house elements can be heard sprinkled throughout the nearly three-minute production, elevating the overall energy of the tune tenfold.'I Loved writing 'No Therapy' with Nea and Bryn. We had the best time ever in the studio! When I came back from my break in February I felt newborn and wanted to write happy songs again. I've been going through therapy and spent a lot of time self-reflecting the past couple of years. In the end, I found that sometimes all it takes is a good moment with friends and loved ones to ease your mind and focus on the good that is constantly in and around us.' - Felix Jaehn'No Therapy' follows the news of Jaehn's groundbreaking 2015 hit 'Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better)' featuring English singer/songwriter Jasmine Thompson achieving Diamond certification, following in the footsteps of his knockout remix of Omi's 'Cheerleader'. This award makes Jaehn the youngest German artist to have ever reached Diamond status twice. In addition, Jaehn now currently commands over 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify.A radio-friendly dance tune with a crucial message about inclusivity and love, 'No Therapy', the latest from Felix Jaehn, is set to be a certified summer anthem. Out now via Universal Music, fans can listen to the track across all streaming platforms. Fans are also encouraged to vote for Felix Jaehn in the DJ Mag Top 100 poll and can do so here.



