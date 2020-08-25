Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 25/08/2020

Kataklysm Guitarist JF Dagenais Speaks On Covid-19 Diagnosis

Submit your news, get featured!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Kataklysm guitarist JF Dagenais updates fans about his current condition since testing positive with COVID-19 as well as spread awareness to the metal community.

Statement from JF :
"Hey, folks! First, I want to thank everyone for the outpour of support from all our awesome fans and music colleagues around the world. It really gave me a morale boost! Last week started like any normal week. I was doing press for Kataklysm's new album Unconquered and on Wednesday morning I woke up and felt like I got hit by a train; I had a slight fever, body aches, and very low energy. The next day I went to my doctor after no improvement and they administered the COVID test to be on the safe side. It came back positive and I was shocked because I'm the extra careful type of guy. I wear a mask religiously, wash my hands, and barely go out. Anyhow, over the weekend I started to feel much better and started feeling like my old self again. Luckily, I am in decent health with no underlying conditions. I will self-quarantine at home with my family (so far they are fine) and will be free of this thing in no time. I don't want to make a big thing out of this and overshadow the new album but wanted to share the news that anyone can get this so be careful out there It is a nasty bug, the first few days were brutal but at the end of the day I'm fine and I will get over it."

Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights Kataklysm will unleash their 14th full-length studio album, "Unconquered," on September 25th via Nuclear Blast Records.






