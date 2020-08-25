Leo Lauretti Reveals Incredible New Single, "Stay With Me"





His new single, " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2020 has been the year of Leo Lauretti. He has successfully established himself as one of the fastest rising progressive-trance producers, earning support from Cosmic Gate, Above & Beyond, and reaching Beatport's Trance Hype Top 1 twice with his latest releases "Dust" and "Find My Own".His new single, " Stay With Me ", is yet another exceptional release, and destined for another #1 slot. Already earning the support from the likes of Dash Berlin and Super 8 & Tab, " Stay With Me " is earning global recognition for the masterpiece that it is.



