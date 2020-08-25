Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 25/08/2020

Leo Lauretti Reveals Incredible New Single, "Stay With Me"

Leo Lauretti Reveals Incredible New Single, "Stay With Me"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2020 has been the year of Leo Lauretti. He has successfully established himself as one of the fastest rising progressive-trance producers, earning support from Cosmic Gate, Above & Beyond, and reaching Beatport's Trance Hype Top 1 twice with his latest releases "Dust" and "Find My Own".

His new single, "Stay With Me", is yet another exceptional release, and destined for another #1 slot. Already earning the support from the likes of Dash Berlin and Super 8 & Tab, "Stay With Me" is earning global recognition for the masterpiece that it is.






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Alexandra Kay Tops iTunes Charts With "I Kinda Don't"
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Clockmaster"
Watch Dyamond Doll's 'Automatic' Music Video
Cosmic Punks WACO Share Western Inspired Music Video For 'Learn To Live Again'
NEEDTOBREATHE Releases Official Music Video For 'Who Am I'
Out Today: Malik's Groundbreaking Debut Spectrum (demo)
Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around The World Announced For Release On October 2, 2020
Multi-platinum Songstress, Kiiara, Drops "Never Let You"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208330 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019559860229492 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how