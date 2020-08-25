Yamaha Unveils Next-gen AV Receivers, Featuring Multiple 8K Inputs, New Look And Immersive Technology

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "We've modernized the AV receiver to fit your emerging needs - from the rising size and resolution of TV screens to the speed and life-like realism of the latest gaming consoles and platforms," said Alex Sadeghian, director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America.



The face of home entertainment is changing. And with more content, brilliant pictures, connected devices and experiences happening right at home than ever before, the need and expectations for new gear have never been greater. This fall, Yamaha is reminding the world why it's the global leader in home entertainment with the release of two new RX-V AV receivers that can transform your home into an entertainment mecca for movies, music, gaming and more.



Redesigned from the ground up and built on the foundation of the performance and power you can expect from Yamaha, the new RX-V line is positioned to support the latest trends and specifications for home entertainment, including gaming - both now and into the future. This includes support for 8K, HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+ to usher in a new era of dynamic displays and endless possibilities for what can be seen and heard at home.



The RX-V line introduces two new models - the RX-V4A and RX-V6A, offering five and seven channels of support, respectively. Whether you're 4K-ready today or preparing for 8K to come, both models are built to support and pass through the highest resolution content available. In fact, no other AV receiver on the market offers as many 8K HDMI inputs as Yamaha, with three on the RX-V6A (7 inputs total) and all four inputs on the RX-V4A. Couple that picture quality with the authentic True Sound expression that Yamaha is uniquely positioned to understand and recreate, and no one puts you in the center of the action more - from recreating an immersive movie theater or live concert setting to the ultimate gaming experience - all from the comfort of your home.



"We've modernized the AV receiver to fit your emerging needs - from the rising size and resolution of TV screens to the speed and life-like realism of the latest gaming consoles and platforms. We're here to ensure that your gear is ready for these latest innovations, complementing the stunning visuals on your screen with thrilling sound all around you," said Alex Sadeghian, director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America. "Bring the theater home, put yourself in the center of the action and build the immersive experience you and your family deserves."



Advances to the RX-V lineup in 2020 are the most significant to date, beginning with a new look, inside and out, with a simplified, modern design that features a brand new, high-resolution LCD display and a jog dial with touch-sensitive buttons.



The modern look is matched by capabilities and support for the most stunning audio and visual experiences available. This includes HDMI 2.1 compatibility, providing faster, smoother and uninterrupted entertainment and gameplay with auto low latency mode (ALLM), variable refresh rates (VRR), quick frame transport (QFT) and quick media switching (QMS). This is especially helpful for compatibility not only with Ultra HD TVs and emerging 8K setups, but also in preparation for the latest gaming platforms arriving this fall. In fact, to support the use of powered HDMI cables for longer wiring needs, Yamaha has boosted the power supply from HDMI outputs to 300mA.



Both models offer the entire suite of MusicCast capabilities and app control, including Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, built-in music streaming services, multi-room audio and voice control via Alexa, Google and Siri-enabled devices. In addition, both the RX-V4A and RX-V6A offer MusicCast Surround, allowing optional wireless MusicCast speakers to be paired and used as surrounds in a 5.1-ch. setup without the need for speaker wire to the AV receiver.



All inputs on the RX-V4A and RX-V6A support Dolby Vision. In addition to DTS-X and Dolby Atmos, the RX-V6A goes even further by offering Dolby Atmos with Height Virtualization, simulating the overhead sound experience for an immersive, 360-degree sound field in a number of speaker configurations.



7.2-ch., 100-watt AV receiver with Zone 2

8K/60Hz & 4K/120Hz*, HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and eARC (7-in/1-out)

Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization*

YPAO Multi-Point automatic room calibration

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant

MusicCast multi-room app control with optional wireless surrounds

$599.95 MSRP, available Sept. 2020

RX-V4A At-a-Glance

5.1-ch., 80-watt AV receiver

8K/60Hz & 4K/120Hz*, HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 and eARC (4-in/1-out)

YPAO automatic room calibration

Voice control with Amazon Alexa, Siri (via AirPlay 2) and Google Assistant

MusicCast multi-room app control with optional wireless surrounds

$439.95 MSRP, available Aug. 2020

Additional Information and Webinar

To learn more about the new RX-V series and capabilities, Yamaha is hosting a webinar, open to the public, on Thursday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific. See what's in store and register here: Yamaha.io/avr827.



