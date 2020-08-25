Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 25/08/2020

Stranded By Choice Drop New Single 'Stone Alone'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montana based hard rock quartet Standed By Choice are set for release of their third studio album 'Lost By Design' on August 28th 2020. The band have released a snippet of the upcoming album via their brand new video 'Stone Alone' out today!

The album boasts heavy riffs, soaring vocals and crushing grooves. It's a wonderful mix of country-style rock, hard rock and in parts, has a metal infusion.

"Stone Alone was a tricky song to try and create visuals for. The song itself is one of my personal favorites off "Lost by Design" as well as everyone else who has heard the album. However, the song we thought was too long to shoot a live video for. We decided to try something we have never done before and Sean Keeney with Junkfarmer really pulled through with creating a computer animated video to accompany the song. The video turned out great and is a great step toward more computer animated music videos. I look forward to more videos like it."

Levi Luoma, Drummer for Stranded By Choice

Stranded By Choice was formed over a decade ago against the rugged backdrop of central Montana. In an area where the vast plains meet the mountains and the mountains meet the sky, the veteran rockers have successfully captured the intensity and magnitude of the landscape from which they were forged.

Throughout the years Stranded By Choice have refined their unique blend of
classic rock, metal and country, both on the road and in the studio. With a thick dual guitar sound and a simplistic yet powerful approach to their song writing, SBC creates music that is catchy, listenable, and heavy.

While the influence of classics bands like Black Sabbath, Mountain and Thin
Lizzy is obvious in both their studio albums and live shows, the band also pulls heavily from bands like Red Fang, Clutch and Mastodon. This diverse approach allows Stranded By Choice to fit comfortably on a wide range of bills, from punk to metal and beyond.

2020 marks the release of Stranded By Choice's third full-length album Lost By Design. Perhaps their best effort yet, Lost By Design perfectly captures the SBC sound. The album is accompanied by a music video for the new single "Groundhog" which like all of their videos was filmed on a working hay farm. This literal backyard imagery creates stunning visual accompaniment to the band's music.

Stranded By Choice has toured the Northwest and Canada extensively and has shared the stage with Red Fang, Kylesa, Blacktop Mojo, Stabbing Westward, Black Wizard, Conan, The Kyle Gass Band, D.O.A. and many more great bands.

THE BAND:
Rich Feeley - Bass, vocals
Levi Luoma - Drums
Scott Waddington - Guitar
Sean Young - Guitar






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Alexandra Kay Tops iTunes Charts With "I Kinda Don't"
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Clockmaster"
Watch Dyamond Doll's 'Automatic' Music Video
Cosmic Punks WACO Share Western Inspired Music Video For 'Learn To Live Again'
NEEDTOBREATHE Releases Official Music Video For 'Who Am I'
Out Today: Malik's Groundbreaking Debut Spectrum (demo)
Multi-platinum Songstress, Kiiara, Drops "Never Let You"
Travis Scott Releases New Song "The Plan"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203221 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020899772644043 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how