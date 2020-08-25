Stranded By Choice Drop New Single 'Stone Alone'





Sean Young - Guitar New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montana based hard rock quartet Standed By Choice are set for release of their third studio album 'Lost By Design' on August 28th 2020. The band have released a snippet of the upcoming album via their brand new video 'Stone Alone' out today!The album boasts heavy riffs, soaring vocals and crushing grooves. It's a wonderful mix of country-style rock, hard rock and in parts, has a metal infusion."Stone Alone was a tricky song to try and create visuals for. The song itself is one of my personal favorites off "Lost by Design" as well as everyone else who has heard the album. However, the song we thought was too long to shoot a live video for. We decided to try something we have never done before and Sean Keeney with Junkfarmer really pulled through with creating a computer animated video to accompany the song. The video turned out great and is a great step toward more computer animated music videos. I look forward to more videos like it."Levi Luoma, Drummer for Stranded By ChoiceStranded By Choice was formed over a decade ago against the rugged backdrop of central Montana. In an area where the vast plains meet the mountains and the mountains meet the sky, the veteran rockers have successfully captured the intensity and magnitude of the landscape from which they were forged.Throughout the years Stranded By Choice have refined their unique blend ofclassic rock, metal and country, both on the road and in the studio. With a thick dual guitar sound and a simplistic yet powerful approach to their song writing, SBC creates music that is catchy, listenable, and heavy.While the influence of classics bands like Black Sabbath, Mountain and ThinLizzy is obvious in both their studio albums and live shows, the band also pulls heavily from bands like Red Fang, Clutch and Mastodon. This diverse approach allows Stranded By Choice to fit comfortably on a wide range of bills, from punk to metal and beyond.2020 marks the release of Stranded By Choice's third full-length album Lost By Design. Perhaps their best effort yet, Lost By Design perfectly captures the SBC sound. The album is accompanied by a music video for the new single "Groundhog" which like all of their videos was filmed on a working hay farm. This literal backyard imagery creates stunning visual accompaniment to the band's music.Stranded By Choice has toured the Northwest and Canada extensively and has shared the stage with Red Fang, Kylesa, Blacktop Mojo, Stabbing Westward, Black Wizard, Conan, The Kyle Gass Band, D.O.A. and many more great bands.THE BAND:Rich Feeley - Bass, vocalsLevi Luoma - DrumsScott Waddington - GuitarSean Young - Guitar



