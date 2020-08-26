Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Music Industry 26/08/2020

Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Will Reopen To The Public Thursday, September 10

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum today announced that it will reopen its galleries to the public at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. The day before, Wednesday, Sept. 9, the museum will open at the same hour for museum members.

Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B will resume in a limited capacity. The Taylor Swift Education Center will be closed to the public for the time being. All in-person programming remains on hiatus. All exhibitions that had opened before the museum closed on March 13 have been extended.
"We closed March 13, and since that day we have been anticipating and preparing for the museum's reopening," said Kyle Young, museum CEO. "The museum places its highest premium on health and safety. Because there has been steady improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases and a significant decline in transmission rates locally plus a decrease in new cases nationally over the past four weeks, we have decided to reopen. The museum experience will be slightly different—visitors will wear masks, practice social distancing, tour in smaller groups and enter the museum according to a pre-arranged, staggered schedule, and there will be no in-person programming. But our commitment to sharing the country music story has not changed."

The museum will reopen in alignment with Nashville Mayor John Cooper's Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. Policies and procedures will help ensure a safe and healthy environment for guests, staff and volunteers. In addition to being a part of the Good to Go Program, the museum worked with the Metro Health Department's Policy Department to review and refine safety protocols and procedures. Guidelines include:
Masks for staff and guests over age 2
Temperature checks for staff and guests entering the building
Intensified and expanded cleaning routines, which include disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as elevator buttons, touchscreens and handrails
Timed ticketing and touchless transactions.
Additional information on the museum's health and safety guidelines and reopening details can be found at www.CountryMusicHallofFame.org.






