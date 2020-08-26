Kidarah's "Anybody Says" Release Date Set For September 18, 2020





Kidarah's style escapes categorization, combining a sultry vocal tone with effortlessly dexterous control that transcends much of what is happening in music today. Her soulful, yet avantgarde, delivery fits ideally with her appearance and personal philosophy of "exploring limitless individuality through music." Kidarah exudes an aura of nonconformity mixed with warm approachability, while remaining elusive to those who might be tempted to box her into any cookie-cutter segment. Her well-honed talents are not lost in any of Kidarah's earlier work, including underground favorite, "One Night," released in 2019, (remix in 2021).



"The message in 'Anybody Says' is simple: "just being exactly who you are and not really caring what anybody says when it comes to who you are, what you want to do or to be," says Kidarah. "I'm always going to keep being me, and hope that it inspires others to do the same," she went on to say. "That's why I so love this song because I believe it does capture this sentiment and that makes me happy."



The live event series leading up to the release of "Anybody Says" is scheduled for August 28th, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soultri Records is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated release of Kidarah's newest single, "Anybody Says," on Friday, September 18th, 2020. The underground sensation, also known as "The Badass Unikorn Girl," wrote the catchy ode to individualism. In anticipation of the launch, Kidarah will be hosting a free mini-concert series, performing some favorites from her growing portfolio of original music.Kidarah's style escapes categorization, combining a sultry vocal tone with effortlessly dexterous control that transcends much of what is happening in music today. Her soulful, yet avantgarde, delivery fits ideally with her appearance and personal philosophy of "exploring limitless individuality through music." Kidarah exudes an aura of nonconformity mixed with warm approachability, while remaining elusive to those who might be tempted to box her into any cookie-cutter segment. Her well-honed talents are not lost in any of Kidarah's earlier work, including underground favorite, "One Night," released in 2019, (remix in 2021)."The message in 'Anybody Says' is simple: "just being exactly who you are and not really caring what anybody says when it comes to who you are, what you want to do or to be," says Kidarah. "I'm always going to keep being me, and hope that it inspires others to do the same," she went on to say. "That's why I so love this song because I believe it does capture this sentiment and that makes me happy."The live event series leading up to the release of "Anybody Says" is scheduled for August 28th, September 4th, September 12th, and September 18th, culminating in a grand event on the release date of Friday, September 18th, 2020. The launch event will be live-streamed as well. All events begin at 7:00 p.m., and may be viewed live on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/kidarahh/?hl=en), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzXNm-X9otk) and/or TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@kidarah?lang=en). "Anybody Says" will be available on streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. Founded in 2017, Soultri Records was created to represent artists that demonstrate talent beyond the normally high standard required for success.



