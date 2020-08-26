Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/08/2020

Enjoy The 2020 Fort Dupont Park Summer Concert Series Online - Every Saturday Through September 19

Enjoy The 2020 Fort Dupont Park Summer Concert Series Online - Every Saturday Through September 19
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Join the National Park Service this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT for the next installment of the 2020 Fort Dupont Summer Concert Series. You're invited to a live watch party of performances by We Are One X-perience Band and The New Soul Searchers with sounds by DJ Lance Reynolds.
Free, live-recorded R&B, hip-hop, jazz and go-go concerts continue each Saturday at 7:30 p.m. through September 19. Concerts will premiere on https://fortdupontparkconcerts.live/ and will be available online through September 30, 2020.

Virtual concert schedule 2020:
August 22: We Are One X-perience Band and The New Soul Searchers with sounds by DJ Lance Reynolds
August 29: Big Daddy Kane and DJ Kool with sounds by DJ Scientific Beats
September 5: Maysa and Cecily with sounds by DJ Classix
September 12: Kindred and the Family Soul and Aztec Sun with sounds by DJ 2-Tone Jones
September 19: Backyard Band and Black Alley Band with sounds by DJ Lance Reynolds

The Fort Dupont Summer Concert Series is an annual celebration that brings together Greater Washington area communities to enjoy incredible music from national, regional and local artists. The National Park Service continues the series' tradition this summer and looks forward to sharing the concert series with viewers across the country. Concerts will not be performed live at the amphitheater this year. For more information, visit https://fortdupontparkconcerts.live/ and nps.gov/fodu.






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Alexandra Kay Tops iTunes Charts With "I Kinda Don't"
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Clockmaster"
Watch Dyamond Doll's 'Automatic' Music Video
Cosmic Punks WACO Share Western Inspired Music Video For 'Learn To Live Again'
Out Today: Malik's Groundbreaking Debut Spectrum (demo)
Multi-platinum Songstress, Kiiara, Drops "Never Let You"
How To Test The Quality Of A Microphone
Travis Scott Releases New Song "The Plan"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0276339 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0032927989959717 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how