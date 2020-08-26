BMG Mourns The Loss Of Alt-Country Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle





A post on his social media accounts confirmed his passing on Sunday, August 23, reading, "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin."



Respected by critics, and with a passionate fanbase, Earle was a star in the Americana genre earning the Emerging Act of the Year Award in 2009, followed by Song of the Year for 'Harlem River Blues' at the Americana



Once compared to a man who wears many suits, Justin Townes Earle experienced more than most, both personally and professionally. Between releasing critically-acclaimed albums, constant touring, being born Steve Earle's son, amicable and not-so-amicable break-ups with record labels, and facing the trials and tribulations of everyday life, Earle had an authenticity and quite the story to tell in his personal music.



Earle grew up in Nashville and found inspiration in Woody Guthrie and Van Zandt, who was his father's mentor.

Early in his career he performed with the Swindlers and the Distributors before joining his father's band, the Dukes.

