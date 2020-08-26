Justin Moore Earns 9th No 1 With "Why We Drink"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-PLATINUM selling artist Justin Moore
tops country radio with his ninth No. 1, "Why We Drink
" this week on both the Mediabase/Country Airplay and Billboard Country charts. The song follows "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" and marks the second No. 1 from Moore's 'Late Nights And Longnecks' album, released Summer 2019 via The Valory Music
Co.
Moore wrote "Why We Drink
" alongside David
Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard and Jeremy Stover, and the song is produced by Moore, Stover and Big Machine Label Group President/CEO/Founder Scott Borchetta. The rowdy accompanying music video was filmed at Moore's Poyen, AR home with friends and family, including his mother who was the inspiration behind the track. Watch here: JustinMoore.lnk.to/WWDVideoPR
Here's what critics say of "Why We Drink
":
"the perfect summertime country song" - Access
Hollywood
"smash hit" - Billboard
"traditional country boozer" — Taste of Country
Moore recently announced his 'Live at the Ryman' album -- featuring duets with David
Lee Murphy, Chris Janson
and Ricky Skaggs -- from his May 2018 sold out show at the esteemed venue. Three tracks are available online now, and the full album will be released on Fri., Sept. 25. Pre-order now: justinmoore.lnk.to/LivePR. Fans can also expect new music from Moore later this Fall. For more information, visit justinmooremusic.com