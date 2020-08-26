Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 26/08/2020

Justin Moore Earns 9th No 1 With "Why We Drink"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM selling artist Justin Moore tops country radio with his ninth No. 1, "Why We Drink" this week on both the Mediabase/Country Airplay and Billboard Country charts. The song follows "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" and marks the second No. 1 from Moore's 'Late Nights And Longnecks' album, released Summer 2019 via The Valory Music Co.

Moore wrote "Why We Drink" alongside David Lee Murphy, Casey Beathard and Jeremy Stover, and the song is produced by Moore, Stover and Big Machine Label Group President/CEO/Founder Scott Borchetta. The rowdy accompanying music video was filmed at Moore's Poyen, AR home with friends and family, including his mother who was the inspiration behind the track. Watch here: JustinMoore.lnk.to/WWDVideoPR

Here's what critics say of "Why We Drink":
"the perfect summertime country song" - Access Hollywood
"smash hit" - Billboard
"traditional country boozer" — Taste of Country

Moore recently announced his 'Live at the Ryman' album -- featuring duets with David Lee Murphy, Chris Janson and Ricky Skaggs -- from his May 2018 sold out show at the esteemed venue. Three tracks are available online now, and the full album will be released on Fri., Sept. 25. Pre-order now: justinmoore.lnk.to/LivePR. Fans can also expect new music from Moore later this Fall. For more information, visit justinmooremusic.com






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon To Benefit Music Health Alliance Features More Than 40 Artist Performances Over 4 Days
Alexandra Kay Tops iTunes Charts With "I Kinda Don't"
Helene Grimaud Announces Her Latest Album The Messenger With Works By Mozart And Silvestrov, Out October 2
Me And The Rest Release Music Video For New Single "Clockmaster"
Travis Scott Releases New Song "The Plan"
Cosmic Punks WACO Share Western Inspired Music Video For 'Learn To Live Again'
Out Today: Malik's Groundbreaking Debut Spectrum (demo)
How To Test The Quality Of A Microphone




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0222440 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003312349319458 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how