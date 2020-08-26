Tigran Hamasyan Performs "New Maps" From New Album, "The Call Within"





Tigran Hamasyan, whose new album, The Call Within, will be released on Nonesuch Records this coming Friday, has released a video of him performing the album track "New Maps" at the piano, set to the other elements from the album recording, featuring Evan Marien on electric bass and Arthur Hnatek on drums. The Call Within is available to pre-order in the Top40-Charts Store and on iTunes and Amazon; it can be heard on Spotify and Apple Music on Friday. Preorders also come with a limited-edition print of the album cover art.




