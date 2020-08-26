Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/08/2020

Yola Performs NPR Tiny Desk Home Concert

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yola performed an NPR Music Tiny Desk Home Concert outdoors in Nashville accompanied by guitarist Jordan Tice of Hawktail. The set includes songs from her debut album, Walk Through Fire—"Faraway Look," "Love Is Light," and "It Ain't Easier"—and an earlier tune, "Dead And Gone."

"Yola is an electrifying performer," says NPR's Bob Boilen. In the intimate setting of the home concert, she performs "beautiful interpretations" of her songs "that pull back the intensity I associate with Yola's music, but are still passionate and fervent. This is a rare Yola moment in her temporary quarantine home, so put the whiskey aside, grab a glass of iced tea and chill." You can read more at npr.org.

Walk Through Fire was produced by Dan Auerbach and released on his Easy Eye Sound label and Nonesuch Records in 2019. To pick up a copy, head to the Top40-Charts.com Store, iTunes, and Amazon; you can hear it at Spotify and Apple Music.






