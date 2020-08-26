Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 26/08/2020

Celeste Releases "Little Runaway" New Single And Video Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK soul singer and BBC Sound of 2020 winner Celeste announces her new single "Little Runaway," released on Tuesday 25th August on Polydor Records/Universal Music. Premiered as the Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1, the yearning, piano-led track is released alongside an innovative video directed by Celeste's frequent collaborator Sophie Jones.

Speaking about the new track, Celeste reveals, "'Little Runaway' is a song about losing your faith, even if just momentarily, and seeking answers from spirits and ghosts as nothing seems to make sense on this planet. My favourite line in the song is 'good news I could use some,' I believe everyone has a guardian angel, a protector, and this is me talking to mine. The verses actually started as this saxophone sample we were playing around with and eventually it transformed into the melody, I always play the sax back in my head even though it's not in the song."

The otherworldly artwork and images that accompany the single were created in collaboration with photographer Elizavetta Porodina, recently behind covers for Vogue Russia and Vogue China.

The new song follows Celeste's sweeping FINNEAS-produced single "I Can See The Change," which drew praise from a host of luminaries including Billie Eilish and Christina Aguilera, who called the track "A current fave. The bridge is simply gorgeous." Upon the song's release, FINNEAS shared via his Instagram "Celeste is gonna go down as one of the greats. It was a thrill to produce this song for her." Watch the official video, also directed by Sophie Jones and premiered by Vogue, here. Celeste also shared an exquisite cover of the Edith Piaf classic "La Vie En Rose" earlier this summer.
With much more planned for 2020 and a debut long-form project confirmed for early next year, Celeste's unstoppable ascent is assured.






