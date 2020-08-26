Big Sean Announces September 4th Release Date For Highly Anticipated New Album Detroit 2



With over 43 million combined Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud followers, and over 1.7 BILLION YouTube views since his signing to G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam in 2007, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Big Sean, whose career has netted over 11 billion global streams and nearly 2 billion YouTube views, announces the forthcoming release of his long-awaited new album DETROIT 2 on September 4 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. News of Sean's fifth studio album release has been widely proclaimed in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, Complex, VIBE, Highsnobiety, XXL, and other media outlets.In the run-up to DETROIT 2's arrival, Sean revealed exclusive DETROIT 2 themed merchandise available now.DETROIT 2 is the long-awaited successor to Detroit, (2012), Sean's penultimate fourth career mixtape. That project, which was released nearly 8 years ago to the date of DETROIT 2, featured hip-hop A-list luminaries including French Montana (on "Mula"), J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5'9", and Tyga.Prior to DETROIT 2, all four of his albums - which also include Finally Famous, his RIAA platinum debut of 2011, and Hall Of Fame (2013) - debuted at #1 on the Rap chart. I Decided. (2017) Sean's second consecutive album to debut at #1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts, following landmark RIAA platinum Dark Sky Paradise (2015). Twenty88, his 2016 collab with fellow G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam star Jhené Aiko, also debuted at #1 on the Rap and R&B/hip-hop charts.In addition to his RIAA platinum albums, Big Sean's track record boasts an impressive 15 platinum and multi-platinum hit singles, among them a trio of #1 urban radio staples: "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay" (featur­­ing Kanye West and Roscoe Dash, with over 45 million combined YouTube views); Kanye's 4x-platinum " Mercy " featuring fellow Def Jam MCs Pusha T and 2 Chainz (over 200 million views); and the 5x-platinum "I Don't Fuck With You" featuring E-40 (nearly 400 million views).With over 43 million combined Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud followers, and over 1.7 BILLION YouTube views since his signing to G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam in 2007, Big Sean has become one of urban and rhythm radio's most consistent hitmakers, and one of Def Jam's major core artists.



