White Reaper Release 'Real Long Time' Pop Up Video

Nurturing arena-sized ambitions, Louisville's White Reaper remind us that "fun as hell" is a primary purpose of music. Equal parts glam and grit, You Deserve Love finds the band expanding on the songcraft laid down on 2017's critically acclaimed The World's Best American Band, which landed on Noisey's "100 Best Albums of 2017" and Pitchfork's "20 Best Rock Albums of 2017," earning an 8.0 album score. Comprised of Tony Esposito (guitar / vocals), Ryan Hater (keyboards), Sam Wilkerson (bass), Nick Wilkerson (drums), and Hunter Thompson (guitar), White Reaper have spent the last two years living on the road, headlining and supporting some of their idols - Spoon, Weezer, and The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As their latest single "Real Long Time" ascends the Alternative and Triple A Radio charts, Louisville Kentucky's White Reaper have shared a new accompanying visual for the track. A nod to VH1's iconic 'Pop-Up Video', the clip sees the original Lance Bangs-directed music video updated with trivia about the band and their hometown. "Real Long Time" is the second single off White Reaper's critically acclaimed Elektra Records debut album, You Deserve Love - available now."Real Long Time" follows You Deserve Love's acclaimed lead single "Might Be Right", which earned the band their first #1 at Alternative Radio earlier this year. White Reaper made their network television debut performing the song on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. Consequence of Sound praised, "We've long known the Louisville rockers are fantastic at delivering their undeniable power pop version of rock and roll, so it was about time TV audiences learned as well."Recorded with producer Jay Joyce in Nashville, Tennessee, You Deserve Love, incited enthusiasm among tastemakers with The New York Times noting, "The Kentucky quintet White Reaper blends the winking gravitas of '70s arena rock with garge-y power pop... enjoy the trip back." "Tony Esposito's vocals still spike and crackle like a live wire over big, brash guitars," stated PASTE Magazine with Consequence of Sound declaring, "It's still loud, it's still a little snotty, and it's still White Reaper." GQ applauded "Might Be Right" affirming, "This new single from Kentucky boys White Reaper is the perfect companion for all your nice weather fun," while UPROXX commended "Real Long Time" attesting, "White Reaper have made one of the year's catchiest rock songs." FLOOD Magazine avowed, "'Might Be Right' falls directly in line with the ambitious, arena-bound power pop with more than a hint of glam of their previous efforts, doing plenty to further the cause Cheap Trick wanted us to want forty years ago." AV Club put it simply: "'Real Long Time,' especially, is bliss," with Stereogum attesting, "These tracks illustrate a more keyed-up version of White Reaper."Nurturing arena-sized ambitions, Louisville's White Reaper remind us that "fun as hell" is a primary purpose of music. Equal parts glam and grit, You Deserve Love finds the band expanding on the songcraft laid down on 2017's critically acclaimed The World's Best American Band, which landed on Noisey's "100 Best Albums of 2017" and Pitchfork's "20 Best Rock Albums of 2017," earning an 8.0 album score. Comprised of Tony Esposito (guitar / vocals), Ryan Hater (keyboards), Sam Wilkerson (bass), Nick Wilkerson (drums), and Hunter Thompson (guitar), White Reaper have spent the last two years living on the road, headlining and supporting some of their idols - Spoon, Weezer, and The Killers - while making festival appearances at Ohana, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and more.



