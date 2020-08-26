Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
26/08/2020

Country Music Veteran Glen Templeton Finds His Voice In New Single

Country Music Veteran Glen Templeton Finds His Voice In New Single
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Country As You Wanna Get" serves as blue-collared hero Glen Templeton's first release of 2020. Having built his reputation on delivering 100-proof, honky-tonk approved material, this upcoming single is as 'in your face country' as GT has ever been.
For fans of classic boot-stompers and modern barn-burners alike, "Country As You Wanna Get" proves to be Glen Templeton's most bona fide single to date. Southern bred and backwoods fed, Glen Templeton is one of the few artists whose never strayed from country music's red dirt roads.

"I won't say I've ever put out music that isn't authentic," Templeton admits, "But I can say that I've never felt more 'me' before. I've been doing this for a long time, so change is inevitable, but in looking back on everything I've done, I know that this is the song that made me want to be an artist in the first place, it just took me until now to find it. I've never felt more like Glen Templeton than I do when I play this song, and being able to share it with the ones who've been here since I got my start is one of the highlights of my career."

"Country As You Wanna Get" is available for pre-save now and will impact all digital platforms via Burning Ground Entertainment/KMG, powered by Sony Orchard, on Friday, September 4. For more, visit www.glen-templeton.com!
Pre-Save "Country As You Wanna Get" on Spotify to gain instant access to GT's unreleased demo "How Could You Not Love That" now!






