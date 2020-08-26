Grammy-Nominated Producer/Songwriter JT Daly's Mad Wave Release Official Video For "Mad Wave"





6) Mad Wave New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mad Wave (formerly The Voodoo Children) released the official video for their latest single "Mad Wave," the fourth song to be taken from their forthcoming debut EP Instant Nostalgia - Side A out on September 18 via Blood Bathe Records. The video was directed by the Los Angeles-based visual production company YHELLOW.Ones To Watch premiered the video and said, "The unease of Daly's lyrics strobe perfectly in the visuals for 'Mad Wave'... The result is a sense of stunning unease: beauty and ugliness displayed in harmony.""Working with YHELLOW was a dream. We basically had one discussion about all the visuals we could pull from the song and then they did it…all. Rocks pull from the Earth, bees, lightning, melting faces, what more can a band ask for? We also had to get creative (considering the COVID restrictions) and do a bunch of in-camera tricks. Panes of glass and water. Which reminds me, if anyone needs any windows I have a bunch sitting in my garage," says frontman JT Daly about the collaboration."'Mad Wave' is a song about the Satanic Panic, a time in the '90s when rumors of Satanism were rampant. When I was really young I experienced some of the fear that was traveling word of mouth. Legends of how Satanists were controlling secular society. The outside world was evil and there was no escaping it. It was in our schools, our music, even our cartoons! The lyrics to this song are some of my favorite on the album because you can't tell which perspective you're getting, the good or evil. You need to think for yourself."Mad Wave revolves around the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist JT Daly, who fronted the Nashville-based band Paper Route and more recently co-produced K.Flay's album Every Where Is Some Where, including the hit single "Blood in the Cut" (for which Daly received Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Engineered Album).Mad Wave's first single " Caroline " was was featured by Flood Magazine, AltPress, Cool Hunting, NPR Music's New Music Friday playlist, as well as the official Spotify playlists Fresh Finds, New Noise, and The New Alt. AltPress said, "Airy vocals and unique elements such as the harmonica make this a mind-bending indie-rock experience, leaving listeners on the edge of their seats in anticipation of their debut EP."BrooklynVegan called "Let's Get Married," the second song released from the EP, a "...fuzzy indie-psych-pop song" that is "...in the ballpark of early Broken Social Scene and New Pornographers."Instant Nostalgia - Side A Tracklist:1) 19692) Caroline3) Let's Get Married4) Knocking At A Shut Door5) Follow Blind6) Mad Wave



