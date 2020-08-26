Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 26/08/2020

Cytotoxin Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Nuklearth"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Germany-based technical death metal outfit Cytotoxin premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Nuklearth", which was released August 21, 2020 via Unique Leader Records.
This is easily one of the best death metal releases of 2020, perhaps even one in terms of metal as a whole. It’s not going to be a catalyst for a new sub-genre or style within the extreme forest, but that will be of no concern to CYTOTOXIN or anyone who spins it. If you want the sonic equivalent of a chainsaw being carved through your skull with no remorse attached whatsoever before a moment of calm at the to reflect on the violence of what’s just occurred, this will be a lovely time.






