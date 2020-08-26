Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 26/08/2020

Cinzia Sets Fire To UΚ's Music Week Charts With Her Twist On The Bangles' "Ιf She Knew What She Wants"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the original story page of her highly trafficked Moni Moni website, internationally renowned handbag and accessory designer and fast emerging dance/pop artist CINZIA defines a "Moni Moni Girl" as "someone who doesn't follow trends, she sets them and knows how to have fun with it."

Having established herself among the Hollywood fashionista elite (Halle Berry, Kristen Bell, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba etc.), the Italian born, Los Angeles based performer is now setting those trends in music, storming up the UK charts with her infectious, groove-intensive spin of The Bangles' hit "If She Knew What She Wants." Released in July, the freewheeling track debuted in August in the Top 40 of the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart at #36 and shot to the Top 20, rising to #12 the following week.

The track is released by Dauman Records in association with Cinzia's label Bionica Music. Label head Jason Dauman, who has scored big dance hits this past year with Dionne Warwick, Debbie Gibson and Tyga, says, "Cinzia's single is a fun-filled re-jig of a wonderful record. She is also an incredible songwriter, with a vast knowledge of music. Her style and voice are magnetic and her profile will continue to be raised, her current success is a precursor to great music projects!"

Written by artist/songwriter Jules Shear, the song originally appeared on his album The Eternal Return before becoming a hit in 1986 on the UK charts, Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts as the single The Bangles released between their era defining smashes "Manic Monday" and "Walk Like an Egyptian."

Re-imagined via her soulful powerhouse vocals, stylistic flair and a relentless, club ready groove, the CINZIA-produced track has had remixes done by English DJ and electronic music duo Moto Blanco and DJ Slim Tim. Moto Blanco have worked their remix magic for a wide array of contemporary legends, including Adele, Akon, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Janet Jackson.

Reflecting on her UK chart debut, CINZIA says, "Modern dance music is very much indebted to the amazing music of the 70's and 80's. I was influenced by The Bangles and The Go-Go's, and I wanted to re-invent a great pop/rock song from that period, add a hypnotic groove and see how it might resonate in 2020."






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon To Benefit Music Health Alliance Features More Than 40 Artist Performances Over 4 Days
Helene Grimaud Announces Her Latest Album The Messenger With Works By Mozart And Silvestrov, Out October 2
Travis Scott Releases New Song "The Plan"
How To Test The Quality Of A Microphone
Progressive Dream Rockers A Shoreline Dream Release Long-Awaited 'Melting' EP
The Killers' New Album Imploding The Mirage Is Out Now
Mariah Carey Releases 'Save The Day' Featuring Lauryn Hill, From Upcoming Album 'The Rarities'
Inspired By Nordic Legends, Skald Return With New Album Viking Memories, Out October 9




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0193069 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014140605926514 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how