Cinzia Sets Fire To UΚ's Music Week Charts With Her Twist On The Bangles' "Ιf She Knew What She Wants"

Reflecting on her UK chart debut, CINZIA says, "Modern dance music is very much indebted to the amazing music of the 70's and 80's. I was influenced by The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the original story page of her highly trafficked Moni Moni website, internationally renowned handbag and accessory designer and fast emerging dance/pop artist CINZIA defines a "Moni Moni Girl" as "someone who doesn't follow trends, she sets them and knows how to have fun with it."Having established herself among the Hollywood fashionista elite (Halle Berry, Kristen Bell, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba etc.), the Italian born, Los Angeles based performer is now setting those trends in music, storming up the UK charts with her infectious, groove-intensive spin of The Bangles' hit "If She Knew What She Wants." Released in July, the freewheeling track debuted in August in the Top 40 of the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart at #36 and shot to the Top 20, rising to #12 the following week.The track is released by Dauman Records in association with Cinzia's label Bionica Music. Label head Jason Dauman, who has scored big dance hits this past year with Dionne Warwick, Debbie Gibson and Tyga, says, "Cinzia's single is a fun-filled re-jig of a wonderful record. She is also an incredible songwriter, with a vast knowledge of music. Her style and voice are magnetic and her profile will continue to be raised, her current success is a precursor to great music projects!"Written by artist/songwriter Jules Shear, the song originally appeared on his album The Eternal Return before becoming a hit in 1986 on the UK charts, Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts as the single The Bangles released between their era defining smashes "Manic Monday" and "Walk Like an Egyptian."Re-imagined via her soulful powerhouse vocals, stylistic flair and a relentless, club ready groove, the CINZIA-produced track has had remixes done by English DJ and electronic music duo Moto Blanco and DJ Slim Tim. Moto Blanco have worked their remix magic for a wide array of contemporary legends, including Adele, Akon, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Janet Jackson.Reflecting on her UK chart debut, CINZIA says, "Modern dance music is very much indebted to the amazing music of the 70's and 80's. I was influenced by The Bangles and The Go-Go's, and I wanted to re-invent a great pop/rock song from that period, add a hypnotic groove and see how it might resonate in 2020."



