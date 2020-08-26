Texas' Own, Clizzy Houston, Next Up In Hip-Hop Royalty With Sophomore Project, Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations



Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations is ready for download and streaming on all digital platforms this August 29th 2020. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clizzy Houston's sophomore effort, Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations, is embellished with cinematic hip-hop and epic vibes that takes listeners on an immersive journey of manifestation and actualization. The audio soundscapes coupled with lyrical substance allows you to think, with the freedom of being entertained.The album boasts of 9 songs that Clizzy claims as "Audio Selfies". The album's lead single, Land Yacht, has an official music video tag teaming the album's release date. The Houston, Texas raised lyricist embraces his southern charm, while boasting an obvious east coast undertone in delivery. Reflective, revealing, and BECOMING...Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations, unapologetically confirms why Clizzy is BOLDLY claiming that title.Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations is ready for download and streaming on all digital platforms this August 29th 2020.



