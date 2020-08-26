Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/08/2020

Texas' Own, Clizzy Houston, Next Up In Hip-Hop Royalty With Sophomore Project, Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations

Texas' Own, Clizzy Houston, Next Up In Hip-Hop Royalty With Sophomore Project, Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clizzy Houston's sophomore effort, Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations, is embellished with cinematic hip-hop and epic vibes that takes listeners on an immersive journey of manifestation and actualization. The audio soundscapes coupled with lyrical substance allows you to think, with the freedom of being entertained.
The album boasts of 9 songs that Clizzy claims as "Audio Selfies". The album's lead single, Land Yacht, has an official music video tag teaming the album's release date. The Houston, Texas raised lyricist embraces his southern charm, while boasting an obvious east coast undertone in delivery. Reflective, revealing, and BECOMING...Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations, unapologetically confirms why Clizzy is BOLDLY claiming that title.
Man Of The Hour Vol.1: Manifestations is ready for download and streaming on all digital platforms this August 29th 2020.






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon To Benefit Music Health Alliance Features More Than 40 Artist Performances Over 4 Days
Helene Grimaud Announces Her Latest Album The Messenger With Works By Mozart And Silvestrov, Out October 2
Travis Scott Releases New Song "The Plan"
Progressive Dream Rockers A Shoreline Dream Release Long-Awaited 'Melting' EP
The Killers' New Album Imploding The Mirage Is Out Now
Mariah Carey Releases 'Save The Day' Featuring Lauryn Hill, From Upcoming Album 'The Rarities'
Inspired By Nordic Legends, Skald Return With New Album Viking Memories, Out October 9
Out Now: Bruno Martini X Iza X Timbaland "Bend The Knee" (Universal Music Group)




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202341 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015068054199219 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how