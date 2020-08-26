The Subtheory - 'Impact'



https://www.instagram.com/the.subtheory/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Subtheory is a synth-based electronic music project from composer, writer, DJ, producer Andy Hill.With a long career working with major record labels and two critically acclaimed albums behind him with his Death of Hi Fi project, Hill is exploring the deeper electronic side of his music and influences.The Subtheory's sound speaks of Andy Hill's experience splitting his time between the UK and Los Angeles but it isn't straight up palm trees and Testarossas. The music draws from a darker, grittier version of a neo-retro dystopia: Bladerunner noir meets cyberpunk detective?Andy Hill has always loved making music starting off with his parents' mono record collection as he created on-the-fly remixes with pause buttons and the early days of MPC samplers before moving into the fully digital age of software DAWs.Through the years, Hill has experimented and explored many genres but with a sustained ethos to create music that moves people - whether it be their feet, their hearts or their minds.Andy Hill's music has been featured on BBC primetime TV, in Working Title films and on TV sporting event coverage including the Olympics, Boxing, American Football, European Football Championships, and the legendary Match of the Day.Hill has produced and remixed other artists of many genres - his most recent " Summertime " collaboration with Janelle Monae's lead guitarist and musical director, Kellindo Parker.His single "Swim Away" finished as a semi-finalist in the 2015 UK Song of the Year competition.Away from his own music Hill also presents a fortnightly electronic music radio show, is an avid hiker and climber having summited Mount Kilimanjaro. He is also a committed supporter of human rights causes.LIVE EXPERIENCEHill has extensive live experience with tours through Europe from intimate venues to sold out concert halls to playing in front of thousands of people at festivals.A live career spanning 20 years has also seen him appearing on the same bill with diverse acts such as Basement Jaxx, Sean Paul, Rag n Bone Man, Kate Tempest, Jurassic 5, The Pharcyde, The Temptations, Ugly Duckling, Too Many Ts, No Lay, Yarah Bravo, Mic Righteous, English Frank, Black the Ripper, Dizraeli, The Scribes amongst others as well as a long DJ CareerIMPACT is the new EP from The Subtheory following on from the debut; Ventura Blvd. IMPACT is like a walk through deserted streets with only a vague memory of halcyon times. Nostalgic and anxious, the EP takes us from trepidation and alienation to a hopeful desire to move onward. An aptly-named EP for a surreal era when time and space have taken on new meaning.https://www.thesubtheory.com/https://www.facebook.com/thesubtheory/https://soundcloud.com/thesubtheoryhttps://www.instagram.com/the.subtheory/



