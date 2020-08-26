Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 26/08/2020

Mockcharge - Single "Nosferatu"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mockcharge started as a solo project by the Brazilian lead singer and multi- instrumentalist Ed Marson . After working in Sao Paulo with the legendary audio engineer and music producer Roy Cicala for almost 6 years, Ed came to NYC to work at the IIWII Sound Studio . There, Marson worked with legendary musicians as an audio engineer, roadie or backline tech for bands such as Gojira , Fuel , Jeff Beck, The Kills, The Blues Brothers, Living Colour and Foreigner to name a few.

During working nights as a backline tech and engineer at the IIWII Sound studio in Weehawken, NJ , Ed used his studio "down-time" to record and develop his own music. Playing guitar, bass, drums, synths, and samplers, he recorded, mixed, mastered and released Mockcharge's first three singles, " Creature of the Underworld ", " Darkside " and " Bloody Days ". The bass player Tatiana Turin , born and raised in NYC, joined Mockcharge right after the " Darkside " release in July 2019. Tatiana is also a recognized pedal builder, creating custom pedals for guitar and bass bringing a new sound to the band.

The band is releasing a new single every 3 weeks, while they wait for the pandemic to end, planning to go on tour in 2021 in Europe and South America.

Band Members:
Tatiana Turin - Bass
Donnie Hogue - Drums
Ed Marson - Guitar and Vocals
Website: www.mockcharge.com
Spotify: https://bit.ly/mockcharge
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0SvnIZnOwdVkL5vRdEhCA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mockchargemusic/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mockcharge/
Bandcamp: https://mockcharge.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mockcharge






