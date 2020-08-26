Mockcharge - Single "Nosferatu"





During working nights as a backline tech and engineer at the IIWII Sound studio in Weehawken, NJ , Ed used his studio "down-time" to record and develop his own music. Playing guitar, bass, drums, synths, and samplers, he recorded, mixed, mastered and released Mockcharge's first three singles, " Creature of the



The band is releasing a new single every 3 weeks, while they wait for the pandemic to end, planning to go on tour in 2021 in



Band Members:



Donnie Hogue - Drums

Ed Marson - Guitar and Vocals

Website: www.mockcharge.com

Spotify: https://bit.ly/mockcharge

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0SvnIZnOwdVkL5vRdEhCA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mockchargemusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mockcharge/

Bandcamp: https://mockcharge.bandcamp.com/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mockcharge New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mockcharge started as a solo project by the Brazilian lead singer and multi- instrumentalist Ed Marson . After working in Sao Paulo with the legendary audio engineer and music producer Roy Cicala for almost 6 years, Ed came to NYC to work at the IIWII Sound Studio . There, Marson worked with legendary musicians as an audio engineer, roadie or backline tech for bands such as Gojira , Fuel , Jeff Beck, The Kills, The Blues Brothers, Living Colour and Foreigner to name a few.During working nights as a backline tech and engineer at the IIWII Sound studio in Weehawken, NJ , Ed used his studio "down-time" to record and develop his own music. Playing guitar, bass, drums, synths, and samplers, he recorded, mixed, mastered and released Mockcharge's first three singles, " Creature of the Underworld ", " Darkside " and " Bloody Days ". The bass player Tatiana Turin , born and raised in NYC, joined Mockcharge right after the " Darkside " release in July 2019. Tatiana is also a recognized pedal builder, creating custom pedals for guitar and bass bringing a new sound to the band.The band is releasing a new single every 3 weeks, while they wait for the pandemic to end, planning to go on tour in 2021 in Europe and South America.Band Members: Tatiana Turin - BassDonnie Hogue - DrumsEd Marson - Guitar and VocalsWebsite: www.mockcharge.comSpotify: https://bit.ly/mockchargeYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0SvnIZnOwdVkL5vRdEhCAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/mockchargemusic/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mockcharge/Bandcamp: https://mockcharge.bandcamp.com/Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/mockcharge



