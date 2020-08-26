Praise From Hot Press And Music Talks, Ruth Brosnan's New Single 'Toodle-oo' Combines All The Elements Of A Summer Pop-Dance Anthem!





Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODJ7eobJ2Ww New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following up the hugely well-received single, Good Enough, Cork-based singer-songwriter, Ruth Brosnan's latest single is Toodle-oo, an upbeat, effervescent track which again highlights her strength of character and honesty, along with a wicked sense of humour. Ruth wrote this song to promote and encourage independence in women of all races and backgrounds but Ruth's own playful personality shines through. With its ultra-catchy chorus, sassy lyrics and melodic production, it combines all the elements of a summer pop-dance anthem, whilst having a serious message at its heart.Ruth studied at CIT Cork School of Music in Ireland where she graduated with a First-Class Honors BA in Popular Music in June 2018 and has since gone on to hone her craft in Los Angeles and it was here she entered one of her own songs in The Great American Song Contest and was delighted to win a place as a finalist in the Inspirational category. Inspired she returned to her hometown to pursue her music career, releasing her debut single, Good Enough.Good Enough was launched across multiple music platforms and got thousands of streams on Spotify and Youtube. It also got great exposure on radio stations and across popular music blogs. IndulgeMe made the song their 'Track of the week'; Pure Magazine had her at number one on their Spotlight Chart and Irish music bible Hot Press said, "The extremely moving track and accompanying video came from a very personal place""I wrote this song from my own life experience. I lost my mother to suicide in 2010 when I was fourteen years of age. In Ireland and many other countries there has been an increase in suicide rates with worrying increases among younger people. Mental health and wellness are really important and I want to increase awareness".Her brand-new single Toodle-oo was released on August 14th, 2020 and shows another side to Ruth - an upbeat, lighthearted, pop dance tune which focuses on the themes of strength, overcoming adversity and female empowerment. The accompanying video which features a fun, energetic dance routine and showcases her unique, quirky style and personality, has already generated over 65,000 views on Facebook in under 24 hours of release. The song is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play, Tidal, Deezer and Apple Music and the video can be viewed on Vevo/Youtube.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/ruthbrosnanmusic/Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruth_brosnanInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/ruth_brosnan/?hl=enWebsite: https://ruthbrosnan.comSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1fgnQxclrj14AmTc5AdVkoYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODJ7eobJ2Ww



