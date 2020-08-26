Experimental Psychedelic Tropical Artist Cienfue Releases Remix For "Open Her Eyes (Eyes Wide Open Remix)"





This "Open Her Eyes (Eyes Wide Open Remix)" is the first remixed single off the album's full remix album that will also feature tracks by Luxxury, ill Factor and more, to be released in 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie Panamanian Latin roots and experimental artist CIENFUE has released the new remix for "Open Her Eyes (Eyes Wide Open Remix)" by the legendary vocalist of Señor Loop, Lilo Sanchez, featuring vocals by himself and Shary Rose. This dreamy synth and reggae infused beat collaboration that takes you on an Ayahuasca-fueled journey through a mystical rainforest is now available on every digital platform and is one of the key parts of the extended Life in the Tropics album release.The original single "Open Her Eyes" is part of Cienfue's anticipated Life in the Tropics full length album and vinyl that he has been building up over the past 2 years and that is set to release on September 25th. The album is a captivating fueled indie pop journey featuring his catchy songs "Life in the Tropics," "Shining in the Dark", and "Our Own Devices" that have already captured the attention of national and international media outlets such as NPR Alt Latino, People VIP, Remezcla, Noisey, and ESPN to name a few. Focusing on transmitting good vibes through music, CIENFUE has infused the album with influences from his Panamanian music roots, surfing culture, and an overall connection to Nature and the lush jungles of his region; all together to create his unique sound that he describes as "Psicodelia Tropical".In parallel to each single release, Cienfue's team constantly create eye-catching and hypnotizing videos for each track; carefully balancing the audio and visuals of the full project. The latest video being promoted on his Instagram amassed over 1M views demonstrating the great use of social media engagement to keep communication with his fan base during these technology-driven times.This "Open Her Eyes (Eyes Wide Open Remix)" is the first remixed single off the album's full remix album that will also feature tracks by Luxxury, ill Factor and more, to be released in 2021.



