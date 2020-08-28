Veritas - Threads Of Fate





https://veritas.rocks/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Veritas was formed in 2012 by Greg Wenk , guitarist, in Kansas City, KS . In 2017, Veritas were able to get Mark Zonder ( Fates Warning, Warlord, Spirits of Fire ) to record drums for our 4 song Ep which was released In February 2018. It received great reviews and airplay worldwide being compared to such bands as early Queensryche , Fates Warning and Dream Theater . Since then, we've been hard at work recording/mixing/mastering the full cd, signed a deal for worldwide physical/digital distribution through Amplified Distribution, and set a street date of 8/28/2020.Denny Anthony-VocalsGreg Wenk-GuitarGeno Alberico-BassMark Zonder-Drums"Straight forward type of prog metal that is reminiscent of late 80's, early 90's acts such as Fates Warning (No Exit era), Queensryche and very early Dream Theater "- Forgotten ScrollsBandcamphttps://veritasrocks.bandcamp.com/releasesSpotify, Deezer, Google Play, Tidalhttps://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/veritasrocks/veritas-epIHeartRadiohttps://www.iheart.com/artist/veritasrocks-32771901/Amazon musichttps://www.amazon.com/Veritas-Veritas-Rocks/dp/B07ND8MR8L/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&ie=UTF8&qid=1549486305&sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&keywords=veritas.rocksNapsterhttps://us.napster.com/artist/veritasrocks/album/veritasFacebookwww.facebook.com/veritasmusickcOfficial sitehttps://veritas.rocks/



