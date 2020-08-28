Veritas - Threads Of Fate

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Veritas was formed in 2012 by Greg Wenk , guitarist, in Kansas City, KS . In 2017, Veritas were able to get Mark Zonder ( Fates Warning, Warlord, Spirits of Fire ) to record drums for our 4 song Ep which was released In February 2018. It received great reviews and airplay worldwide being compared to such bands as early Queensryche
, Fates Warning and Dream
Theater . Since then, we've been hard at work recording/mixing/mastering the full cd, signed a deal for worldwide physical/digital distribution through Amplified Distribution, and set a street date of 8/28/2020.
Denny Anthony-Vocals
Greg Wenk-Guitar
Geno Alberico-Bass
Mark Zonder-Drums
"Straight forward type of prog metal that is reminiscent of late 80's, early 90's acts such as Fates Warning (No Exit era), Queensryche
and very early Dream
Theater "- Forgotten Scrolls
