Metal / Hard Rock 26/08/2020

Veritas - Threads Of Fate

Veritas - Threads Of Fate
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Veritas was formed in 2012 by Greg Wenk , guitarist, in Kansas City, KS . In 2017, Veritas were able to get Mark Zonder ( Fates Warning, Warlord, Spirits of Fire ) to record drums for our 4 song Ep which was released In February 2018. It received great reviews and airplay worldwide being compared to such bands as early Queensryche , Fates Warning and Dream Theater . Since then, we've been hard at work recording/mixing/mastering the full cd, signed a deal for worldwide physical/digital distribution through Amplified Distribution, and set a street date of 8/28/2020.

Denny Anthony-Vocals
Greg Wenk-Guitar
Geno Alberico-Bass
Mark Zonder-Drums

"Straight forward type of prog metal that is reminiscent of late 80's, early 90's acts such as Fates Warning (No Exit era), Queensryche and very early Dream Theater "- Forgotten Scrolls

Bandcamp
https://veritasrocks.bandcamp.com/releases
Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Tidal
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/veritasrocks/veritas-ep
IHeartRadio
https://www.iheart.com/artist/veritasrocks-32771901/
Amazon music
https://www.amazon.com/Veritas-Veritas-Rocks/dp/B07ND8MR8L/ref=sr_1_1?s=dmusic&ie=UTF8&qid=1549486305&sr=1-1-mp3-albums-bar-strip-0&keywords=veritas.rocks
Napster
https://us.napster.com/artist/veritasrocks/album/veritas
Facebook
www.facebook.com/veritasmusickc
Official site
https://veritas.rocks/






