News
Metal / Hard Rock 26/08/2020

Inception Of Eternity Into Darkness

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With Inception Of Eternity, the German label darkSIGN-Records brings another promising project to the start.

Head of the project is again Thorsten Eligehausen, who has already founded, produced and successfully established projects like Cradle of Haze, Eli van Pike or Schandpfahl in the scene. With Inception Of Eternity influences from Scandinavian Symphonic Metal and German medieval rock are combined to an interesting Gothic Rock mixture.

The songs were written, recorded and produced by Thorsten Eligehausen. As vocal support, Eligehausen brought no less a person than the American singer Ken Pike into the team. Pike is also
a member of the project Eli van Pike and is also a well-known figure through his own projects Absolon, Firesphere and brand new Blutlaich.

Eligehausen has also brought other professionals on board as supporting musicians: For the lead guitar in the instrumental song "Beyond Sunrise" he could win the German guitarist Marc Vanderberg (also a member of Eli van Pike) and the song "Children from Hell" is perfected by the German singer SINtana.

The album will be available from 21.08.2020 on all platforms corresponding to the genre.
Release Information
Band / Artist - Inception Of Eternity
Title - Into Darkness
Type - Album
Release - 21.08.2020 / August 21, 2020
Erhältlich als / available as Download, Streaming
Genre - Gothic Rock / Symphonic Metal
Website - https://www.darksignmusic.de/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Inception-Of-Eternity-101520674901316/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChweI5FGkVcvdtDl0pNcqvQ/






