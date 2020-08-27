Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 27/08/2020

Performers Announced For The "55th Academy Of Country Music Awards"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS, the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions today announced Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi as performers for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS.
Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS(TM) will be broadcast live from Nashville, Wednesday, Sept. 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on demand and on CBS All Access.

For the first time in the show's history, the 55th ACM Awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting live from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Artists at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini performing "Hole in the Bottle," Gabby Barrett performing her No. 1 hit "I Hope," Maren Morris, this year's most nominated female artist, performing "To Hell & Back," Old Dominion, this year's most nominated group, performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Thomas Rhett, this year's most nominated male artist, featuring Jon Pardi, performing their No. 1 hit "Beer Can't Fix."

Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen performing his No.1 hit "Make Me Want To," Luke Combs performing "Better Together," Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick performing the smash hit "Bluebird," and Tim McGraw performing his recently released single "I Called Mama." Additional acts and presenters, including artists performing from the Grand Ole Opry House, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previously announced performers include newly crowned ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Riley Green and ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes. Both will perform from the Ryman Auditorium. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook, follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards(TM) is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the Country Music industry. The show is produced for television by dick clark productions. R.A. Clark, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.






