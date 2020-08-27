Carrie Underwood Stars In Reimagined 2020 NBC "Sunday Night Football" Show Open





Working within social-distancing parameters, the 2020 Sunday Night Football show open was uniquely produced without extras in a studio or stadium, while also celebrating the millions who watch the games.



For the first time, the SNF show open will feature user-generated content from fans showcasing their team spirit. In addition, cameos from some of the NFL's biggest stars, also recorded remotely, will be highlighted.



Headlined by Underwood for the eighth consecutive season, the show open will also feature an inside at look at her new recording of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" in a Nashville studio.



"We are excited about this year's new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game's great fans," said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open.



NBC'S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION'S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD NINE CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC's Sunday Night Football finished the 2019-20 TV season as primetime's #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented ninth consecutive year - adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 show in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic for the 10th consecutive TV season.



About Carrie Underwood:

This past November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. Apple

Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY(R) Awards, 14 ACM Awards including 2 for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice), 20 CMT Awards where she holds the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American

In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on the App Store and on Google Play.



2020 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thurs. Sept. 10 NFL Kickoff

Sun. Sept. 13 Week 1 Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Sun. Sept. 20 Week 2 New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Sun. Sept. 27 Week 3 Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Sun. Oct. 4 Week 4 Philadelphia

*Sun. Oct. 11 Week 5 Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

*Sun. Oct. 18 Week 6 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Oct. 25 Week 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las

*Sun. Nov. 1 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Nov. 8 Week 9 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Sun. Nov. 15 Week 10 Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

*Sun. Nov. 22 Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Las

**Thurs. Nov. 26 Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

*Sun. Nov. 29 Week 12

*Sun. Dec. 6 Week 13 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Dec. 13 Week 14 Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

*Sun. Dec. 20 Week 15 San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Dec. 27 Week 16 Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Jan. 3 Week 17 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In less than three weeks, on Sunday, Sept. 13, seven-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Carrie Underwood stars in the debut of the 2020 show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football, which has been primetime television's No. 1 program for an unprecedented nine consecutive years.Working within social-distancing parameters, the 2020 Sunday Night Football show open was uniquely produced without extras in a studio or stadium, while also celebrating the millions who watch the games.For the first time, the SNF show open will feature user-generated content from fans showcasing their team spirit. In addition, cameos from some of the NFL's biggest stars, also recorded remotely, will be highlighted.Headlined by Underwood for the eighth consecutive season, the show open will also feature an inside at look at her new recording of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" in a Nashville studio."We are excited about this year's new collaboration with Carrie, including scenes in the recording studio, and look forward to uniquely incorporating the game's great fans," said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open.NBC'S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION'S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD NINE CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC's Sunday Night Football finished the 2019-20 TV season as primetime's #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented ninth consecutive year - adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 show in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic for the 10th consecutive TV season.About Carrie Underwood: Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and now books, as a New York Times bestselling author. All seven of her albums, including her Greatest Hits album, have been certified platinum or multi-platinum, and she has sold more than 64 million records worldwide. She has also recorded 27 #1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote, and continues to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. Carrie starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's three-hour 2013 holiday blockbuster, the Emmy(R)-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers, and she returns this Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football.This past November, she hosted the CMA Awards for the 12th consecutive year. Apple Music recently announced XO Radio, a monthly radio show hosted and produced by Underwood, which premiered on the newly-launched Apple Music Country. On September 25, Carrie will release her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift.Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY(R) Awards, 14 ACM Awards including 2 for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice), 20 CMT Awards where she holds the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist - Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category. She is is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year. That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and is available on the App Store and on Google Play.2020 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULEThurs. Sept. 10 NFL Kickoff Houston Texans at Kansas City ChiefsSun. Sept. 13 Week 1 Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles RamsSun. Sept. 20 Week 2 New England Patriots at Seattle SeahawksSun. Sept. 27 Week 3 Green Bay Packers at New Orleans SaintsSun. Oct. 4 Week 4 Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers*Sun. Oct. 11 Week 5 Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks*Sun. Oct. 18 Week 6 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers*Sun. Oct. 25 Week 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders*Sun. Nov. 1 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles*Sun. Nov. 8 Week 9 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers*Sun. Nov. 15 Week 10 Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots*Sun. Nov. 22 Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders**Thurs. Nov. 26 Week 12 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers*Sun. Nov. 29 Week 12 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers*Sun. Dec. 6 Week 13 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs*Sun. Dec. 13 Week 14 Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills*Sun. Dec. 20 Week 15 San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys*Sun. Dec. 27 Week 16 Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers*Sun. Jan. 3 Week 17 TBD*Flex Week** Thanksgiving Night Game



