Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 27/08/2020

Logan Mize And Donovan Woods Take The Heartbreak Road-Trip ﻿in New "Grew Apart" Video Out Now

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award winning artist Donovan Woods and Heartland country rocker Logan Mize collaborate on a new music video for their duet "Grew Apart," available today, Wed., Aug. 26. Watch here: youtu.be/meHf_eEy2qM

Filmed separately in each of the artist's current cities of Clearwater, Kansas and Toronto, Canada, the video exemplifies the reality that loss and grief are universal. Woods released a "simmering" (Rolling Stone) solo version of "Grew Apart" in March. Mize and Woods' version has amassed more than 7 million streams across all platforms and has been featured on several editorial playlists including the following:

* Spotify: Hot Country, New Boots, Wild Country, All About Country, Country Heartache, Breakout Country

* Apple Music: Today's Country, Country Risers, Better Off, Back Porch Country (Canada)

* Amazon Music: Fresh Country

* Pandora Music: Country Pop, New Country Now

* YouTube: Country's New Crop, Country Breakup

Mize released a touching tribute to his daughter, his new single "Prettiest Girl In The World" (6.19) earlier this summer and shared an acoustic version of the song on Fri., Jul. 31. For more information, visit loganmize.com.

Woods recently announced his forthcoming album 'Without People' (11.6) last week and went live on Instagram yesterday (8.25) with co-writers Dustin Christensen (Kenny Chesney, Frankie Ballard) and Jessie Jo Dillon (Maren Morris, Dan + Shay) to discuss the album. For more information, visit donovanwoods.net.






Most read news of the week
Newest Record Label On The Scene: True State Entertainment // Signs First Band Three Cheers Too Late
Country Sway's Summer Sway Streamathon To Benefit Music Health Alliance Features More Than 40 Artist Performances Over 4 Days
Mariah Carey Releases 'Save The Day' Featuring Lauryn Hill, From Upcoming Album 'The Rarities'
Out Now: Bruno Martini X Iza X Timbaland "Bend The Knee" (Universal Music Group)
Global Music Match Unites 96 Artists From 14 Countries Around The World
Alternative Metal Band, Alborn, Sign Distribution Deal With Imagen Records; Release Debut EP "Impairative" On August 28, 2020
Wynton Marsalis Drops New Album 'The Ever Fonky Lowdown'
Our Love By The Sidow Sobrino Duo Is A Love Anthem You'll Remember Forever!
Pop Smoke Releases New Video "Mood Swings" Ft. Lil Tjay




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0258491 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016021728515625 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how