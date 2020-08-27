Logan Mize And Donovan Woods Take The Heartbreak Road-Trip ﻿in New "Grew Apart" Video Out Now





Filmed separately in each of the artist's current cities of Clearwater, Kansas and Toronto, Canada, the video exemplifies the reality that loss and grief are universal. Woods released a "simmering" (Rolling Stone) solo version of "Grew Apart" in March. Mize and Woods' version has amassed more than 7 million streams across all platforms and has been featured on several editorial playlists including the following:



* Spotify: Hot Country, New Boots, Wild Country, All About Country, Country Heartache, Breakout Country



* Apple Music: Today's Country, Country Risers, Better Off, Back Porch Country (Canada)



* YouTube: Country's New Crop, Country Breakup



Mize released a touching tribute to his daughter, his new single "Prettiest Girl In The World" (6.19) earlier this summer and shared an acoustic version of the song on Fri., Jul. 31. For more information, visit loganmize.com.



Woods recently announced his forthcoming album 'Without People' (11.6) last week and went live on Instagram yesterday (8.25) with co-writers Dustin Christensen (Kenny Chesney, Frankie Ballard) and Jessie Jo Dillon (Maren Morris, Dan + Shay) to discuss the album. For more information, visit donovanwoods.net.




