Pop / Rock 27/08/2020

Scarypoolparty Explores New Depths On Doom Hologram (Out Sept. 4)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 4th, Scarypoolparty will release Doom Hologram, a gripping look into his creative genius. Co-produced and co-written by Scarypoolparty (aka Alejandro Aranda), Doom Hologram is exactly as he promised: a bold experimentation of unique sounds with distorting guitars and classical arrangements.
This Friday (8.28), Scarypoolparty will release his new single "Return2Sender," where he channels the prodigious dexterity of John Mayer overlaid with the ethereal pop of The 1975.

The eight tracks of Doom Hologram mesh modern electronics and experimental instrumentals with a dose of progressive nu-metal. The project's title track is Aranda's cry that despite the darkness of the world around him and the urge to run away, he will overcome. Elsewhere, Aranda tapped the Nu Deco Ensemble (Jacob Collier, Ben Folds, Macy Gray) for the projects title track plus "Angel Delete," layering spellbinding orchestral compositions and thrashing guitars over lyrics of anguish and hopelessness, and on "Paradox" his nu-metal sounds erupts into Sigur Ros-style reverie with the help of this Miami-based collective.
"Doom Hologram is a story from beginning to end," says Aranda. "It is a conceptual piece of music that spans from classical to pop to metal."

26-year-old Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty is a Latinx "musical savant" (Ones to Watch) whose underdog story seems almost too good to be true. In just one year, Aranda went from a humble dishwasher busking on the streets of LA to selling out two national headlining tours to making his national TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He released his debut album Exit Form at the end of 2019, which has earned over 10 million streams and 100 million YouTube. By "infusing classical music alongside heavy guitar riffs and melodic vocals, Scarypoolparty in a lane adjacent to that of Muse, Deftones and Radiohead" (Hits). His prodigious talent has been praised by Billboard, American Songwriter, MTV, GRAMMY.com, Ones to Watch (to name a few) and set him as a regular on the festival circuit, performing at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Life is Beautiful and more.
He was recently featured on the inaugural OnesToWatch World Wide Wednesday on Live Nation's Live From Home series and will be featured on MelodyVR (an app that provides live music in virtual reality) and the GRAMMY Museum.
This Friday, he'll perform at Inside Lands, the free virtual festival experience from Outside Lands. Tune in here.
He will perform a release day concert at City National Grove of Anaheim's Drive-In OC on September 4th at 7pm PT. For tickets and more information on the safety and wellness initiatives around his show, visit DriveInOC.com.

Doom Hologram Track List:
Return2Sender (Alejandro Aranda, Keller Moore)
Fake Smiles (Aranda)
Angel Delete (Aranda, Nu Deco Ensemble)
Deathwave (Aranda)
Judas (Aranda)
Sun Moon Earth (Aranda)
Doom Hologram (Aranda, Lucas Silveira, Nu Deco Ensemble)
Paradox (Aranda, Nu Deco Ensemble)






