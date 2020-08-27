James Bay Performs "Chew On My Heart" On Top Of The London Eye For Surprise Performance On The Late Late Show With James Corden





For as much as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, James Bay made history by being the first artist to film at The London Eye, performing his hit single "Chew On My Heart" for The Late Late Show with James Corden. The performance was the first time an artist has performed inside the world-renowned landmark since it's reopening earlier this month on August 1st.In addition to the performance Bay sat down with James Corden for an interview to discuss his unique connection to Bradley Cooper & A Star Is Born, how he pulled off the incredible performance for the show and the inspiration behind his upcoming new album - his longtime girlfriend Lucy.Earlier this week Bay posted a mysterious photo on social media teasing the appearance and had fans wondering what James might be planning for the performance.The entire performance was shot socially distanced following strict Covid-19 filming guidelines and highlights the incredible views one can see from the world-renowned iconic attraction which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. During the video Bay and his band perform in separate pods and when James' pod is paused at the top of The London Eye he sits over 443 feet above London in the heart of the city's South Bank. In addition, today Bay released a behind the scenes video highlighting how the performance was shot.The appearance marks Bay's late night tv debut of "Chew On My Heart," which has been receiving critical acclaim across the globe. The track, which is the first official single from Bay's forthcoming third album, has captured nearly 13 million global streams to date, reached Top 15 at Triple A and Top 20 at Hot AC radio and received praise from Rolling Stone which hailed it as "a different side of Bay…if "Chew On My Heart" is any indication of what his forthcoming album is going to sound like, it seems like the musician is taking his song in a more positive direction."The performance is just one of many recent achievements for Bay as he recently performed the track on The Today Show, Mahogany Sessions, and recently created his own 45 minute 10-song solo set on YouTube in support of #SaveOurVenues- the UK crowd fundraiser started to protect UK grassroots music venues at risk for permanent closure due to COVID-19. In addition, earlier this month he joined forces with Apple Music and released an At Home With James Bay Session where he covered " Don't Look Back In Anger " by Oasis and " Trouble " by Coldplay.Earlier this month Bay was selected by the Music Venue Trust (MVT) as one of their seven new artist patrons. MVT represent hundreds of grassroots music venues throughout the UK and have created patrons in four major categories: Artist, Broadcasting, Industry and Politics. During the current COVID-19 pandemic MVT patrons have played a vital role in raising awareness and funds through high profile campaigns such as #saveourvenues, which to date have raised over £2.5m for grassroots music venues in crisis. Bay joins the already impressive roster of MVT artist patrons who include Sir Paul Mcartney, Bill Bragg, Frank Turner, KT Tunstall and Elbow among many others.For as much as James Bay upholds traditions of timeless songcraft, the UK singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer also confidently challenges himself and popular music. He spikes a tried-and-true style with clever lyricism, honest confessions, and instrumental proficiency. On the heels of his platinum- certified 2015 debut Chaos And The Calm, he garnered GRAMMY® nods in the categories of "Best New Artist," "Best Rock Album," and "Best Rock Song" for the gold-selling single "Hold Back The River." Meanwhile, " Let It Go " went triple-platinum. Nominated for dozens of awards, he took home two BRIT Awards, two Q Awards, and top honors at the Ivor Novello Awards and ECHO Awards. Tallying nearly 6 billion streams by 2020, he has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. He also notably dueted with icons such as Alicia Keys on The Voice and Mick Jagger while supporting The Rolling Stones at Twickenham Stadium in London. In addition to selling out shows on four continents, Epiphone honored him with his own Limited-Edition James Bay Signature "1966" guitar. Following the success of 2018's Electric Light, he deconstructed his sound to its bare essentials on the Oh My Messy Mind EP a year later hitting nearly 350 million global streams. It yielded the hit "Peer Pressure" [feat. Julia Michaels], generating over 225 million global streams and received critical acclaim from Time, Rolling Stone, and Billboard. He spent the majority of 2019 opening for Ed Sheeran on his record-breaking stadium run. Now, embarks on the next leg of this journey led by "Chew On My Heart" which is the first official single from his forthcoming third album.



