News
Pop / Rock 27/08/2020

Anna Sofia Reveals "Don't Play Pretend" Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer-songwriter Anna Sofia has been building buzz with the reveal of Broken Perfection EP, a body of work that has seen the newcomer lauded by Wonderland, IDOLATOR, Clash and American Songwriter and more this year, as well as picking up inclusions on Spotify mainstays like Indie Pop and Pop Sauce. Continuing to stoke the fires, Anna Sofia today reveals the video to EP focus track, Don't Play Pretend.

At just 17, the Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has won critical acclaim, millions of streams and legions of dedicated fans for one simple reason: she's being herself. Her music is not the result of focus groups, marketing or following trends. There's no hindsight and no lecturing. She's just an artist living in the moment, reflecting life back to the same people coming of age and navigating the drama of becoming an adult - with sophisticated but immediate indie meets R&B bangers that are totally free of pretense and bullshit, singing directly from the heart of the Gen Z experience.

While determined to reach as many people as possible, Anna Sofia has no manifesto or mission statement - just to stay true and speak to others. "I don't have a message. It's just real life," she admits. "One day, I hope to fill stadiums all over the world. I want to have fans everywhere and have some way of helping them or guiding them through my music. My confidence comes from being myself and connecting with people."






