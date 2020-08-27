Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 27/08/2020

Reba McEntire Set To Release Another Concert Special Exclusively On Youtube

Reba McEntire Set To Release Another Concert Special Exclusively On Youtube
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to popular demand, country superstar Reba McEntire is set to re-launch another concert special exclusively on YouTube this Friday, August 28. Marking the first time this special will be available digitally, Reba In Concert features some of the entertainer's biggest hits including "Fancy," "You Lie" and "Whoever's In New England." The show was filmed in 1990 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas and serves as a dedication to Reba's original band members (included in the special) who were tragically lost in a plane crash the following year.
Featuring 16 iconic performances, Reba In Concert will premiere at 7:30pm CT and Reba will again celebrate with fans through a chat on her YouTube channel.
"This show is very special to me because it features my friends that we lost in a plane crash 29 years ago," shares Reba. "Their love for music and incredible talents deserve to be seen again, and I'm so glad that we're getting the chance to stream this concert for the first time ever. I can't wait to watch it and I hope they will feel all the love we still have for them."

Last month, Reba released her 1994 concert special Reba: Live to massive success with over 100,000 fans watching in just the first three days. It was recently announced that the Country Music Hall of Fame member is set to re-release her legendary album, Rumor Has It, in celebration of the 30th Anniversary. The album includes four Top 10 hits including the title track, "You Lie," "Fallin' Out Of Love" as well as "Fancy." In addition, the anniversary edition vinyl will include a bonus track, a live acoustic version of "Fancy" recorded at The Ryman, while the cd and digital versions will feature that bonus track and a new dance remix of "Fancy." Special cd, vinyl and autographed bundle packages will be available for fans featuring items such as a commemorative lithograph, limited-edition t-shirt and more. Additional information can be found at: www.reba.com






