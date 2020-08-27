Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 27/08/2020

Lo Tom To Release New Album LP2 In September

Lo Tom To Release New Album LP2 In September
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lo Tom will put out LP2 a self-released album, Friday, September 11th 2020.
Lo Tom is back at it again... still four old friends, who've known each other for 20+ years, playing in random bands, both together and apart:

They made a self-titled debut and released it on Barsuk in 2017. It got some good coverage, including these highlights:
They played a tiny handful of shows, a few of them even sold out. They had a bunch of fun. When that was done, they all went back home. But the ideas kept coming... they traded song snippets, got together to work out arrangements, and then converged in the spring of 2019 to finish tracking in sunny Orange County CA.

The result is bigger and darker. Lo Tom had some self-imposed rules on the first record... just two guitar tracks and minimal overdubs on all songs. They kept it simple and sparse. That all went out the window this time around. LP2 is stacked with multi-tracked guitars, ambient synths, and layered vocals.

A heavier sound, with heavier lyrics to match... all of the songs deal with debt, both financial and personal, and the crushing weight those things bring over time. Yet somehow, Lo Tom's tongue-in-cheek approach still shines through the darkness.

Lo Tom and Barsuk amicably parted ways after the first album, so the band is putting out this record on their own, reaching out to fans to help with production and manufacturing through a Kickstarter campaign that was already funded after less than 48 hours. The album will be released digitally on Sept. 11, 2020 with vinyl to follow later.






