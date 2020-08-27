Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 27/08/2020

The Midnight Preachers Release Single & Video For 'Pusher Woman'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Irish rock band The Midnight Preachers released their new single titled "Pusher Woman" to all digital outlets via The Label Group/INgrooves. The band also released the official music video for the single that was drawn by the band's very own Emer McLaughlin on her iPad.

"Pusher Woman" was written by Eoghan MacSheain & Emer McLaughlin, produced by John Henry and mixed/mastered by Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, Asia, Guns N Roses).

Formed in the north-west of Ireland in late 2017, The Midnight Preachers blasted onto the Irish music scene with a distinctive hard rock sound. Avoiding the modern trappings of overexposure on social media, the band's approach is to leave more to the imagination of the listener, and to make the music their priority. Featuring rich vocal harmonies, Fender Rhodes piano and classic rock style riffs, their ﬁrst single "California" debuted at #2 on iTunes in Ireland, on New Years Day 2018.

Following an Irish tour which culminated in a headline show with legendary guitar player Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (solo artist / ex-Guns N' Roses guitarist), The Midnight Preachers returned to the studio, recording their upcoming debut EP Desert Hymns.






