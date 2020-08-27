Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 27/08/2020

Duckwrth And Vevo Release Ctrl.At.Home Performance Of 'Kiss U Right Now'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo announces Duckwrth as the next artist in their Ctrl.At.Home series with a performance of "Kiss U Right Now" premiering today. Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Duckwrth's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Over the last five years, LA-based wunderkind Duckwrth has quickly risen up the ranks as a promising star of the future of music. His collection of critically acclaimed projects including Nowhere (2015), I'm Uugly (2016), Xtra Uugly (2017), The Falling Man EP (2019), and SuperGood (2020) have transcended streaming platforms and landed in films, TV series, and brand ad campaigns and have received critical acclaim from a vast amount of outlets including NPR, The FADER, Complex, XXLand more. This cumulation has led the rapper to become an international touring staple, headlining shows globally and performing at Austin City Limits and opening for superstars Billie Eilish and Anderson .Paak.

Duckwrth's music has appeared on shows like CW's All American, HBO's Insecure and Real Time with Bill Maherand his song "Start A Riot" was featured on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. His music has appeared in campaigns for the likes of Cadillac, Microsoft, Peloton, Amazon and Apple Music, and he's worked with fashion legacies like Levi's, Vans and Fila, as well as high fashion men's suit designer Paul Smith.
